"It shows everybody else except me!" - Asmongold in disbelief after discovering that Twitch is not publicly showing his channel

On November 28, 2022, Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" returned to livestreaming on his primary channel after a five-month hiatus.

During the broadcast, the streamer's attention was drawn to a viewer who claimed that his channel was not being featured in the purple platform's World of Warcraft category.

The content creator was in disbelief when he found out that his channel was not publicly visible. After double-checking and verifying that he was not even visible on Twitch's mobile app, he exclaimed:

"This doesn't even make any f***ing sense! It shows everybody else except me!"

Viewers inform Asmongold that he appears in Twitch's World of Warcraft category under "bald" tag

Asmongold was buying some items at Oribos at the 03:31 mark of his November 28 livestream when he noticed a viewer commenting:

"Does Twitch really hate Asmon? He isn't shown in WoW category."

The Twitch star was surprised by the statement and investigated to see if it was true. When he opened Twitch, he noticed that he was not listed in the World of Warcraft directory, despite being one of the streamers with the most viewers.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder was at a loss for words. He then checked the Twitch application on his phone and stated:

"I will check on my phone. Yep, I'll check on my phone. It's not a big deal."

Timestamp: 03:31:51

Asmongold stated that every other content creator except him was visible on the mobile application. While some viewers claimed that the streamer had been "shadow-banned," others suggested that the same thing had happened to his channel before:

"'This happened to you before. It some something on Twitch's end.' Yeah, true! Son of a f***ing b***h! Godd*amn it! Sort by viewers? I just did. I didn't work! Yeah, I don't know what it is. 'Towelliee isn't showing either.' That's some bull s**t, man. Some c**k a** bull s**t, I tell you that."

Ten minutes later, viewers notified Asmongold that he was appearing in the World of Warcraft category under the tag "bald" and that the livestreaming platform was "trolling him." He replied:

"Let me try this. Okay. But if I don't even have the 'bald' tag, I don't even show up."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The streaming moment was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 140 community members engaged in the discussion thread.

Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Asmongold is one of the biggest MMORPG content creators on Twitch. His comeback stream to commemorate the launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight featured more than 110k concurrent viewers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes