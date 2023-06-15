"It sounds like shouting random auto-tuned words" - Online community reacts to IShowSpeed teasing his upcoming song

During a livestream on June 15, 2023, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" gave viewers a sneak peek of his upcoming rap song. The discussion started when a fan asked the streamer how much he charges for song collaborations. This piqued his interest, and he eventually decided to reveal approximately twenty seconds of an unreleased track. IShowSpeed's clip was also shared on Twitter, with numerous community members chiming in.

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1 Speed really about to make song of the summer Speed really about to make song of the summer 👀 https://t.co/8nVMJTuQtj

While some believed that the song was good, others took the opportunity to critique it. According to Twitter user @WN_UTV_, the rap song sounded like the YouTuber shouting "random auto-tuned words" over a "dead" backing track.

Their tweet reads:

WN_UTV @WN_UTV_ @SpeedUpdates1 It’s sound like shouting random auto tuned words over a dead backing track @SpeedUpdates1 It’s sound like shouting random auto tuned words over a dead backing track

IShowSpeed asks his audience to be honest about their thoughts regarding his upcoming song

IShowSpeed was an hour into his livestream on June 15, when he received a donation message from a viewer who asked how much he usually charges for a rap song collaboration. Responding to this, the content creator said:

"A collab rap song? Yo, chat! Y'all want to hear this snippet, y'all? Yo, chat, y'all want to hear the snippet of this song? Yo... y'all want to hear? All right, I got you."

He then began searching for the track on his phone, wondering how much of it he should reveal:

"I got it here. You want to hear? I'll show y'all only, like... chat, I will only show y'all about 20... bro, I'll only give y'all about ten (to) 20 seconds, y'all. Chat, how many seconds do I give you guys for a snippet? How many seconds? I don't want to give too many seconds, bro! Like, what's the right amount of seconds?"

Timestamp: 01:14:10

The Ohio native played the unreleased song for the first time and began grooving while listening to it. He then asked his audience to provide honest feedback. After observing what his fans had to say, he added:

"Okay, I see some Ws. Okay! Okay! I see some Ws. I got another one, too! You know, chat, you feel me? I just made this in about... I was in front of, you know, what I'm saying?"

Netizens react to the streamer's upcoming song

As mentioned earlier, IShowSpeed's song reveal has attracted quite a lot of attention on Twitter, garnering over 40,000 views. Some fans praised it:

Netizens share their thoughts on the streamer's upcoming song 1/2 (Image via @SpeedUpdates1/Twitter)

Others claimed that it sounded "good and bad at the same time":

wynz @WynzAunt @SpeedUpdates1 This sounds good and bad at the same time @SpeedUpdates1 This sounds good and bad at the same time

Here are some more reactions:

Netizens share their thoughts on the streamer's upcoming song 2/2 (Image via @SpeedUpdates1/Twitter)

IShowSpeed has established himself as one of the most popular YouTube streamers, with over 16.9 million subscribers. He recently hosted a special livestream in which he broadcasted himself graduating from high school.

