"It started with our love of cinema": Poppy Playtime creators share inspiration, development journey, and more

Poppy Playtime recently released Chapter 3, the latest addition to the popular horror/puzzle title. This release brings "a decrepit orphanage" into the mix along with new monsters, upgrades, and plenty of narrative. But for those wondering about what started this all—the inspiration, the development, and the journey behind Poppy Playtime—I have you covered.

I had the good fortune to pick the brains of Zach Belanger (CEO) and Seth Belanger (CCO) of Mob Entertainment regarding their beloved title. We covered quite a few topics in our discussion, including the inspiration behind an abandoned toy factory, the journey from creating animated videos to video games, and the controversial Phase 3.

Zach Belanger and Seth Belanger on Poppy Playtime, its development, inspiration, and the future ahead

Q: To start off, I would love it if you could describe Poppy Playtime for our readers in your own words.

Zach: Poppy Playtime is an epic horror series spanning several chapters. Your journey begins in an abandoned toy factory. Ten years earlier, the toy factory, Playtime Co. was the most successful toy company in the world.

Almost every child around the world had at least one toy from Playtime Co. And then one day, everyone associated with Playtime Co. mysteriously vanished. Everyone was gone. This is where you, the player, come in.

You are a former employee of Playtime Co. Ten years after the disappearance, you receive an unexpected package in the mail, a VHS tape. The message on the tape compels you to return to the abandoned toy factory to explore the facilities and search for clues about what really happened that fateful day.

As they explore the factory, they'll discover that the toys are now…alive. It’s up to you to survive the environments, puzzles, challenges, and threats set out by the toys to trap you forever.

Poppy Playtime official media (Image via Mob Entertainment)

Seth: We set out to make Poppy Playtime a visually appealing and interactive experience that challenges players at every turn. My brother and I love animation and cinema. And to us, that is what Poppy Playtime is, an epic multi-chapter interactive cinematic horror experience.

We want the player to escape Playtime Co. and the wrath of deadly villainous toys, such as Huggy Wuggy, by completing a variety of puzzles and mini-games. Poppy Playtime has an intriguing storyline that has left our audience wanting more at the conclusion of each chapter.

In each chapter, we explore the backstories of toys like Poppy Playtime, Huggy Wuggy, the Smiling Critters, and even our newest antagonist, CatNap. And each chapter, the story introduces new characters and new backstories that feed into the overall mystery.

Q: While toys have played a sustained role in the horror genre over the decades, what drove or inspired the team to set Poppy Playtime in an abandoned toy factory?

Zach: It started with our love of cinema. When we started the company as content creators on YouTube, we spent years developing our craft of animation and character development. That made the transition into games much easier. When we were developing Poppy Playtime, we explored our love of horror films and film in general.

Seth: When I watch a movie or play a video game, I’ve always been drawn to the visual aspects and a thoroughly developed back story. These are the things Zach and I value most and specifically leaned into for inspiration when developing Poppy Playtime.

Q: With the game having launched back in 2021, have the development process and goals changed over the years as more and more chapters come out?

Zach: The first chapter of Poppy Playtime was an instant success and we saw an opportunity for more. As we develop each chapter, our storytelling becomes more complex, our puzzles become more challenging, and the story becomes deeper.

We are always exploring the best way to bring all of these together in the most efficient way possible. In addition, we’ve also seized the opportunity to build upon its success with the expansion to console platforms, mobile, as well as ROBLOX.

Poppy Playtime official media (Image via Mob Entertainment)

Seth: When we first started our YouTube channel, I taught myself how to animate while Zach focused on growing our operation. Over time, our vision has remained the same, but our storytelling has gotten deeper. We’ve emphasized attention to visual details and enhanced those with each chapter.

Q: Building on the previous question, how has the journey from creating YouTube videos to developing games been for Mob Entertainment? What is your most cherished moment from it?

Zach: Before we created Poppy Playtime, we were developing animation content solely on YouTube. We grew our channel very quickly and reached a point where we knew we needed to pivot to something new and targeted the gaming space.

The journey has tested us in many ways, and we’ve spent many hours and long nights perfecting our craft. It hasn’t been easy, but it has certainly been rewarding. For me, the moment, or moments I’ve cherished most, are the fan interactions. It is amazing to see such loyal fans who are invested in the story and the characters.

Poppy Playtime official media (Image via Mob Entertainment)

Seth: As Zach mentioned, we created animations when we first started our YouTube channel. Over time, we’ve seen an evolution in entertainment and media as new platforms and opportunities continue to emerge.

With each new chapter, we strive to create something bigger and better that fans can look at and say “Wow!” The moments I cherish most are seeing the final product, when we can reflect on all our hard work and see our vision come to fruition.

Q: Did you face any challenges while building a multiplayer PvP version of the game?

PvP is its own animal. So when we set out to create an online multiplayer game in the Poppy Playtime universe, we came up with Project Playtime. It’s our first attempt at an online game and we’re very proud of the work our team put into it. There is a loyal fan base for the game. We saw users and sessions significantly increase after the release of Poppy Playtime Chapter 3.

Q: The recent Phase 3 of Project Playtime hasn't gone down well with a section of the community, with many asking for a rollback to Phase 2. Will future updates address this?

Zach: We are constantly working to make the Poppy Playtime series better, including Project Playtime. We continue to listen to our fans and take in their feedback as we continue to improve upon the game’s mechanics.

Poppy Playtime official media (Image via Mob Entertainment)

Seth: We have plenty of concepts and ideas in the pipeline that we believe fans will enjoy. Currently, we don’t have plans to roll back to Phase 2 but we never say never.

Q: Chapter 3 features a darker palette and tone. Can you give us a little peek behind the curtain as to why that is?

Zach: Chapter 3 continues to build this overarching story and journey. The further you go, the further the story will build to a climax. So the challenges will increase, the stakes get higher, and naturally, everything becomes more dangerous and darker.

Seth: Our goal is to evoke a deeper emotional response from players every time whether they’re frightened, or laughing. It’s that roller coaster of highs and lows and the twists and turns players experience that make Poppy Playtime exciting and fun.

Q: With the successful launch of Chapter 3 earlier this year, can fans expect Chapter 4? If so, when?

Zach: The story has left many questions unanswered, and fans have speculated about what’s to come next. We can’t give away too many details, but fans should stay tuned as we have many exciting things in the pipeline.

Seth: Chapter 3 was our biggest and longest chapter to date. We still have plenty of stories to tell and many questions to answer. Our development team is hard at work to bring these stories to life.

Q: Can you share anything from what is in the pipeline for Mob Entertainment and Poppy Playtime for the near future?

Zach: Again, we can’t give away too many secrets, but we are continuing to explore expansion opportunities. We recently collaborated on a game for the ROBLOX platform. We also released Chapter 1 on console.

Seth: The Poppy Playtime universe is still in its infancy. Beyond the story, there are many visual aspects and features we’re working to bring to life. There is plenty more to come and we can’t wait to share with our fans!