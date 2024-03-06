Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 ending explained

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 ending is truly shocking, leaving players hanging on a cliff's edge of anticipation. With each successive chapter, the narrative becomes increasingly captivating, and witnessing the conclusion of Chapter 3 only intensifies the desire to delve deeper into the storyline. It's evident that the upcoming chapter will delve into darker realms, introducing even more chilling adversaries. Furthermore, it's conceivable that players may confront the primary antagonist, Prototype, in the next installment.

What distinguishes Chapter 3 of Poppy Playtime is its gameplay, array of distinctive characters, and gripping storyline that captivates until the very end. The characters' interconnectedness and backstory add layers of intrigue, making Chapter 3 all the more immersive. The events that unfold at the climax of Chapter 3 serve as a prelude to the highly anticipated Chapter 4, setting the stage for further revelations and thrills.

Everything you need to know about Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 ending

The death of CatNap

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 ending takes a shocking turn following the demise of CatNap. As players progress through the primary campaign and conquer all adversaries, they ultimately reach the final area to battle against CatNap, the main boss of Chapter 3. The battle against CatNap demands strategic moves, and eventually, CatNap succumbs to electrocution after sustaining significant damage.

However, the narrative takes a dramatic twist with the unexpected arrival of Prototype, the primary antagonist of the Poppy Playtime series. Emerging from the ceiling, Prototype extends a hand toward CatNap in what appears to be a gesture of assistance. Yet, CatNap opts to surrender, leading to Prototype delivering a fatal blow and leaving CatNap to meet his demise. Subsequently, Prototype goes back through the same ceiling opening from which he appeared.

The shocking demise of CatNap at the hands of Prototype raises questions, particularly as CatNap appeared to survive the electric shocks. It suggests that CatNap may have willingly chosen his fate, viewing Prototype as a God.

This notion is confirmed by DogDay, encountered in the prison area of Chapter 3, confirming CatNap's perception of Prototype as divine. In the end, CatNap recognizes his failure to fulfill his duty of impeding the players, leading him to accept guilt and allow Prototype to execute him.

The Hour of Joy incident

After CatNap's demise, players depart the area and descend to the lower section of the level. There, they encounter Poppy, who expresses gratitude for their efforts in defeating CatNap. Poppy then reveals that the players deserve to learn the truth about what happened to their coworkers.

Playing a tape, Poppy unveils one of the most horrific incidents in the series: the Hour of Joy massacre. The video depicts Huggy Wuggy and other creatures ruthlessly slaughtering the employees. This event is considered one of the most dreadful in the entire Poppy Playtime series.

Following the video, Poppy explains how everyone attempted to hide from the creatures but ultimately failed, with the creatures consuming the victims' bodies. Blaming Prototype for the tragedy, Poppy asserts that he must face consequences for his actions.

Suddenly, Kissy Missy intervenes, seizing Poppy and ushering her into a lift descending to the bottom section. As players enter the lift, Kissy Missy activates it, but soon after, sounds of a struggle emerge, indicating that Kissy Missy is under attack.

Poppy calls out to Kissy as the screen fades to black, concluding Chapter 3 with a cliffhanger. It remains uncertain whether Prototype or another entity attacked Kissy Missy, hinting at a potential confrontation with an evil version of Kissy Missy as players aim to conclude Prototype's chapter once and for all.

