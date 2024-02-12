Who is Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3?

Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 emerges as the enemy character, boasting a terrifying visage that haunts players throughout the School section. The confrontation with her in this chapter has garnered significant acclaim from fans for its intense horror elements while sparking speculation and debate about her identity and role within the narrative.

Miss Delight’s presence within the confines of the school strongly suggests an integral connection to its history or operation. However, her chilling demeanor prompts inquiries into her backstory and motivations, leaving fans to theorize about her true nature.

Below, you'll find detailed information regarding Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, shedding light on her enigmatic character and the questions she raises within the game's lore.

Here’s everything you need to know about Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3

Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 (Image via Mob Entertainment || YouTube/TerrifyTee)

Miss Delight, crafted by Playtime Co as a mascot, serves as an anatomy instructor residing within the School alongside her now-deceased sisters. As you progress through Poppy Playtime Chapter 3's main campaign, you'll encounter the school section.

Upon entering, her voice echoes through the school's speakers, exuding her passion as an educator. However, stumbling upon a VHS tape reveals a chilling truth: Miss Delight's descent into madness, with intentions to harm the school's children.

Her spiral into insanity was catalyzed by the Hour of Joy incident, a catastrophic event at the Playtime Co. factory on August 8, 1995, orchestrated by The Prototype. Many perished, some vanished, and the survivors' fate remains shrouded in mystery. The Hour of Joy, intended to dismantle Playtime Co., resulted in a harrowing massacre.

The VHS tape of Miss Delight in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 (Image via Mob Entertainment || YouTube/TerrifyTee)

As you explore the school section, besides the unsettling VHS tape, you'll uncover notes and audio logs documenting Miss Delight's deteriorating mental state post-Hour of Joy.

In the VHS recording, Miss Delight's concern for the children clashes with CatNap's evasive responses regarding their whereabouts. Ultimately, she sinisterly admits she would have eradicated them all, punctuating the scene with a chilling laughter.

What is the backstory of Poppy Playtime Chapter 3’s Miss Delight?

All the sisters were confined within the school (Image via Mob Entertainment || YouTube/TerrifyTee)

Actually, Miss Delight was one among eight identical constructs who regarded each other as siblings, serving as Sisters for Playcare. As mentioned, she descended into madness and transformed into a terrifying entity following the Hour of Joy incident. After that incident, all the sisters were confined within the school by the Playcare Guardian.

Miss Delight's mental stability deteriorated to the point where she believed she could hear something breathing on the other side of the door, prompting her to fashion her distinctive weapon, Barb, in preparation for any potential threats. Shortly thereafter, her sisters deprived her of food, presumably for harvesting purposes. More alarmingly, Miss Delight eliminated and consumed her sisters to alleviate her hunger.

Finally, during the school scenario, you engage in a battle against her, requiring you to activate switches and evade her pursuit. Eventually, there comes a moment when you must open a shutter to flee from her. Following this, the shutter closes forcefully, tearing Miss Delight's body in half and ending her role in the Poppy Playtime narrative.

