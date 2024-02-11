Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 1: Patch notes revealed 

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 1 adds a variety of major and minor gameplay changes to the title. These include a dynamic subtitle system, audio to movable platforms, sticker decals, and more. The latest update has also brought in several bug fixes.

While initially slated to release in December 2023, Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 was finally launched on January 30, 2024. The title has received a 'Very Positive' response on Steam.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 1 explored

The official patch notes for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Patch 1 are as follows:

Major Gameplay Changes:

Localization

Added a Dynamic Subtitle System.

Reverb added to final Poppy’s dialogue.

Changed subtitles to match dialogue in Spanish, Korean, Japanese and Portuguese.

Minor Gameplay Changes:

Added audio to movable platforms.

Added lights in the Gas Production Zone.

Added Sticker Decals.

Extended the range of which the audio coming from radios can be heard.

Added lights to help guide the player throughout the game.

Adjusted Hand Magnet to be bigger for the lever at the end of School.

Added two handprint decals to each giant block in Playhouse.

Added a light to the elevator button in Final Encounter.

Added lights to certain vents in the Counselors' Office.

TAB inventory popups will now appear for all pickups.

Removed handprint decals that were causing confusion in School.

Added new posters in Home Sweet Home.

Added new photos in Home Sweet Home.

Added Audio Trigger when Entering the Cave Level.

Added a Grab Handle above the Jump Pad in Home Sweet Home.

Made CatNap purring more audible in Dream 1.

Updated the credits.

Updated the launcher.

Adjusted the timing in an animation for Poppy after the Hour of Joy tape finishes.

Adjusted the timing of the hatch at the end of the game.

Added Audio Effects to Poppy’s final speech.

Added Game Version info to the Main Menu.

Added an Ollie call after completing the Final Encounter that was previously missing.

Refined physics system to make it hard to fly using physics objects.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where players could not hear piston audio correctly.

Fixed an issue where gas would not be visible in certain parts of Counselors' Office.

Fixed an issue where players can swap hands in Dream 2.

Fixed an issue where Catnap would Teleport at the end of the Final Encounter.

Fixed an issue where notes were breaking in School.

Fixed an issue that caused Smiling Critters to get stuck in spawning tubes.

Fixed offset doors in Home Sweet Home.

Fixed an issue where the Teacher would get stuck on chairs.

Fixed an issue where the doors to School would be open after completing Playhouse.

Fixed an issue where players could pause while in the loading screens.

Fixed an issue where players could pause while in the death loading screens.

Fixed an issue that caused Kissy to T-Pose while on the elevator.

Fixed an issue that caused doors that were unblocked to act as if they were blocked in School.

Removed duplicate Dog Days at the end of the Dog Day Chase.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to crouch while in Dream 2.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to get stuck under the elevator in Cave Bridge.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect lock state UI was shown in the final Dome State after getting the Blue Battery.

Fixed an issue that caused power cords to stay lit even when there was no power in the Playhouse.

Made it harder for players to clip out of the cable car in Intro Tunnels.

Fixed an issue that reset audio settings.

Fixed an issue that caused the key in Stella’s Office to disappear in the Counselor’s Office when on low FPS.

Fixed an issue that allowed the door before the final room of the Teacher chase to be opened with only one power receiver.

Fixed an issue that didn’t kill players when they were crushed by a piston.

Fixed an issue where a wire was not connected to anything in Intro Tunnels.

Fixed an issue where, when playing in Spanish, the words would go outside of the text box.

Fixed an issue that caused Nightmare Huggy’s Arm to flicker.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect pathing for the Teacher.

Fixed an issue where a door wasn’t blocked properly in School

Added missing characters in Japanese.

Removed Debug Text in Final Encounter.

Fixed an issue that allowed a checkpoint to be skipped in Cave Bridge.

Fixed an issue that allowed a checkpoint to be skipped in the Dome.

Fixed an issue that caused the Blue Battery to float in the Gas Production Zone.

Fixed an issue that caused gas to not appear correctly in the Gas Production Zone.

Removed the green battery upon returning to the Gas Production Zone after the Final Encounter.

Fixed an issue that caused music to be missing from Dream 2.

Known Issues

We are aware of the Language setting saying "Text Language." This setting still changes the language of the audio in the game. We will fix this in an update as soon as possible.

