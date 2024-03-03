How to beat CatNap in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3?

CatNap in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is the final boss you must conquer to conclude the title. CatNap intermittently materializes before swiftly disappearing, exerting control over other toys alongside Prototype in the title throughout the primary storyline. CatNap undoubtedly ranks among the most formidable bosses within the title, demanding strategic prowess on the players' end. Thus, facing CatNap requires a calculated approach in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3.

The battleground against CatNap is intricate yet equipped with switches and Batteries that offer tactical advantages for overcoming this final challenge. The showdown with CatNap in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 isn't a mere puzzle; instead, the environment is shrouded in dense smoke, impeding CatNap's advance.

Nonetheless, using the smoke to eliminate CatNap is a little complex. Therefore, follow the useful tips and effectively confront CatNap in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3.

Tips and tricks to beat CatNap in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3

Battle against CatNap in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 (Image via YouTube/ Crrano)

In the title, the final showdown against CatNap unfolds within a vast chamber filled with mechanical objects. Positioned on the left side stands a lift, pivotal for ascending to the upper levels where the confrontation with CatNap commences. While in the lift, CatNap undergoes a terrifying transformation into a skeletal-like monster.

The main machine with battery slots (Image via YouTube/ Crrano)

Upon reaching the upper area of the chamber, the battle against CatNap begins. At the heart of this area lies a main machine with battery slots, offering insight into CatNap's proximity and approach. Before engaging in battle, it's important to survey the area to locate the battery packs and understand how to activate the switches. Keep in mind that in order to fully activate the main machine and defeat CatNap, you must place batteries into all four of the vacant slots.

Insert the battery packs in the slots (Image via YouTube/ Gaming with ACK)

You must start by retrieving a battery pack from the left and depositing it into the adjacent chamber on the right. After that, you must pick another battery pack and insert it on the right side of the small chamber.

Proceed to the left side, head towards the pillar and then insert the battery inside the slot (Image via YouTube/ Gaming with ACK)

You must use your hands to open the small chamber's door, then go inside, and pick up another battery pack. Upon retrieving the battery, proceed to the left side, where a pillar harbors a battery slot. Inserting the battery initiates the activation of the main machine.

Activate the green switches (Image via YouTube/ Gaming with ACK)

A handprint to your left will prompt you to push yourself up on a platform. Once you get there, you will see two green switches that are accessible within your extended reach. Activating both switches will release fumes that will cause damage to CatNap.

Insert the battery into the main machine (Image via YouTube/ Gaming with ACK)

You'll discover an additional battery pack on the floor. You must pick it up and insert it into the main machine to activate it, signaling CatNap's arrival in the area. Soon, CatNap will approach, visible from both sides of the machines, continuously shifting between left and right positions.

Keep shooting at CatNap (Image via YouTube/ Gaming with ACK)

To confront him, staying still won't help; instead, utilize your Red Hand to shoot at him. You must keep moving left and right, firing shots as you go. However, exercise caution as he will advance towards you momentarily.

Upon activating the switches, fumes will be released (Image via YouTube/ Gaming with ACK)

During this period, you must halt his progress by activating two green switches. You can use the handprint on the ground to ascend to the elevated area and use your hands to activate the switches located on the right side and at the rear of the elevated platform. Upon activating the switches, fumes will be released, dealing damage to CatNap. Repeat this every time he advances towards you.

The death of CatNap in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 (Image via YouTube/ Gaming with ACK)

After a while, CatNap will employ the ceiling to approach you. You can use your long hands to close the ceiling and prevent his descent. To win the battle against CatNap in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, you need to continuously attack him, use the fumes against him, and insert the batteries in all four empty slots of the main machine. By doing this, CatNap will eventually get off the ceiling and succumb to the flames, marking your victory.

