What happened to DogDay in Poppy Playtime?

DogDay in Poppy Playtime is renowned as the leader of the Smiling Critters. Despite his portrayal as a minor antagonist in Chapter 3 of Poppy Playtime, his backstory reveals that he was once a friendly character adept at spreading joy and smiles. Upon encountering DogDay in Chapter 3, players are left astounded by his appearance: shackled within a prison cell with his lower half severed. This prompts speculation about the incidents that happened to him.

Subsequently, within the confines of his cell, he turns into a malevolent figure, pursuing players relentlessly in the game's Playhouse segment. Each chapter unfolds with revelations, exposing the darker truths behind certain characters, and DogDay's backstory in Poppy Playtime is no exception. Like his counterparts, his past is fraught with emotional depth.

Let's begin by discussing the concept of DogDay within the universe of Poppy Playtime. He is basically a toy manufactured by Playtime Co. and is depicted as the leader of the Smiling Critters, a role he assumed following an experiment for the Bigger Bodies Initiative. As mentioned earlier, he was once a friendly character, and the lore indicates his harmonious coexistence with the group.

The circumstances leading to his confinement within the Playhouse cell are intertwined with the tragic events of The Hour of Joy. Following this incident, which claimed numerous lives and left the fate of survivors uncertain, the once cohesive Smiling Critter group began to disband, leaving DogDay as the event's sole survivor.

After The Hour of Joy incident, he attracted the attention of CatNap, the secondary antagonist, following the Prototype in the Poppy Playtime series. CatNap then imprisoned DogDay within a concealed cell within the Playhouse. He was subjected to relentless torment as punishment for his defiance against the main antagonist of Poppy Playtime, Prototype.

This resulted in the severing of DogDay's lower body, leaving him in agonizing pain when encountered by players exploring the cell area of the Playhouse.

Interaction with DogDay in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3

DogDay in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 (Image via YouTube/ SHOTLY SCARY)

Despite his suffering, DogDay attempts to communicate with players, whom he refers to as "angels" tasked with surviving the madness inflicted by CatNap and Prototype. However, as the interaction concludes, the Ruined Critters seize the opportunity to consume DogDay's remains. They inhabit his skin and transform him into a malevolent entity that pursues players within the game's Playhouse section.

In the exchange with DogDay, he discloses being the sole survivor of the Smiling Critters. Additionally, he shares insight into the Mini Critters' strategy of shadowing CatNap to evade a fate akin to their predecessors, emphasizing the importance of prudence.

DogDay further elaborates that CatNap reveres The Prototype as a God and is imprisoned due to his dissenting opinions regarding The Prototype, particularly disputing 1006's role as the factory's savior following The Hour of Joy.

