Jack Doherty allegedly encourages a kid to pretend he says the N-word in front of his mom

YouTube and Kick personality Jack Doherty was recently accused of encouraging a child in his video to pretend to say the "N-word, hard R" in front of his mother. The creator is known for his interview-style content, which involves talking to random individuals in public areas or shops. In this case, the creator seemed to be interviewing the child and the mother inside a shoe store.

The original TikTok video showcasing the exchange has since been deleted, but a clip of the same is now doing rounds on social media. A user, @HUN2R, alleged that the creator had encouraged the child to pretend to not only know the racial slur but also instructed him to say that he uses it. He stated:

"In a now deleted TikTok Jack Doherty staged a kid to say he “says the N-word, hard R” in front of his mom and on camera. This dude sucks so hard."

Jack Doherty accused of encouraging a child to pretend to say the N-word in a since-deleted TikTok

Jack Doherty is known as a controversial personality, as he is often involved in feuds with other creators. He has been slapped in his streams by different personalities, such as the Island Boys and FouseyTube.

He was also recently subjected to a "false ban" from Kick, as the creator's channel was taken down for seemingly doxxing Sam Bond. Jack subsequently disputed the takedown and tagged the founder of Kick, Eddie Craven in a post on X to "fix" his platform.

In TikTok, Jack could be seen interviewing the child with a mic in his hand. He asks the child to tell him something his mother does not know in exchange for the creator to buy him anything he wants. Jack could be heard stating:

"Tell me something your mom doesn't know and I'll buy you whatever you want."

To this, the child could be heard responding:

"I say the N-word, hard R."

The mother seemed concerned with the statement made by her child and said that she was unaware of such behavior on his part. She stated:

"What? I don't know what you're saying."

Jack Doherty is often seen creating content with his girlfriend, McKinley Richardson, with the pair appearing on each other's social media posts and regularly streaming together. McKinley has a significant following on various platforms, with over five million followers on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

However, there were allegations made against Jack in March 2024 for being "abusive" towards McKinley after he remarked on her appearance while she was crying during a stream of his.