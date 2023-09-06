With only a couple of days left till 2023's Sidemen Charity Match, popular content creators Jacksepticeye and WillNE have been confirmed as the latest additions to YouTube All-Stars' lineup. This soccer game is slated to be held on September 9 at West Ham United FC's home ground, London Stadium. Promised to be an even bigger spectacle than last year's, the hype around 2023's Sidemen Charity Match is only growing.

Needless to say, fans eagerly await this weekend to watch their favorite content creators go toe-to-toe on the pitch.

"Jacksepticeye should two-foot MrBeast": Fans react as Jacksepticeye and WillNE are confirmed as participants in upcoming Sidemen Charity Match

YouTube All-Stars and Sidemen FC will duke it out in the charitable event this Saturday, and both sides have several heavyweights when it comes to star power. Boasting creators such as MrBeast, IShowSpeed, KSI, and xQc, the fifth iteration of this Sidemen Charity Match, is set up as a huge creator-focused event.

Considering that over 2.5 million people tuned in live to watch 2022's charity match, this year's game is going to be an exciting one, with tickets selling out faster than ever even though. That said, the complete roster of creators participating in this event is yet to be released.

Yesterday, September 5, it was confirmed that Mark Goldbridge and Billy Wingrove would be returning as managers.

The announcement about Sean "Jacksepticeye" and William "WillNE" — both accomplished YouTubers in their own right — being part of this event gained significant traction on social media. One fan joked about Sean and MrBeast's recent feud.

For those wondering, the joke about tackling MrBeast to "settle the beef" is a reference to the two YouTubers clashing online after Jacksepticeye revealed his apparent dislike for Jimmy. Readers should note that the two have since resolved their differences and announced it on an exchange on X.

Here are some more general reactions to the announcement, with many cheering on WillNE.

While many viewers seem to want YouTube star PewDiePie to join this Sidemen Charity Match, the fact that he has been taking time off since his baby was born a couple of weeks ago makes his participation unlikely.