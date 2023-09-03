"We're Gucci now": MrBeast and Jacksepticeye announce they have quashed all beef following controversy in an exchange on social media

Popular YouTubers Jimmy "MrBeast" and Sean "Jacksepticeye" have apparently solved their differences following a recent controversy. The feud started when a clip of a lie detector test that Sean was taking went viral on social media, and the Irish YouTuber confessed that he did not really like what Jimmy had done to YouTube.

Considering the criticism was coming from such a popular YouTuber, Jacksepticeye's comments naturally sparked controversy online, with fans of either creator going off at each other on social media.

However, in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), MrBeast quashed all rumors of an apparent rift between the two, saying they have talked privately and that everything was "Gucci":

"We messaged, we're Gucci now."

Jack's reply with a cowboy thumbs up also indicates that whatever their differences, the two are now on good terms.

Expand Tweet

What happened between MrBeast and Jacksepticeye?

For those unaware, the feud started during a lie detector test where popular British Minecraft streamer TommyInnit asked Jacksepticeye whether MrBeast had ruined YouTube. In his response to the already controversial question, the YouTuber had said:

"Yes. Because it became more about views, money, and popularity than it did about having fun. If he had fun doing those videos, they'd be longer. We'd see the fun."

Expand Tweet

In response, Creator of the Year award winner MrBeast hit back at his fellow creator and, in a now-deleted post on X under the above clip, wrote:

"So, I 'ruined YouTube' because I didn’t buy a mansion and sports cars and instead reinvested my $ into making content/focused on doing good and inspiring kids to help people?"

MrBeast also described the whole clip of Jacksepticeye as highly disrespectful to what he had achieved but refrained from making counter-comments and took the high road, saying:

"This clip is insanely disrespectful IMO and obviously there is so much I could say about his content but I’ll just take the punches and be the bigger man."

X reactions to the end of the feud

Here are some reactions from social media to the news of the two popular YouTubers having quashed their beef.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jimmy is perhaps the most popular YouTuber of our time, so much so that a fake clip of him celebrating one billion subscribers gained enough traction on social media, causing many to believe it at first glance.