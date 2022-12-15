Jake Paul claims that he's "never" going to fight KSI during Adin Ross' latest livestream

YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul took to Adin Ross' latest stream to give his take on his on-going rivalry with fellow content creator and influencer boxer JJ "KSI." Both creators have had a feud since the inception of influencer boxing. KSI has already defeated Logan in 2019, the older of the two Paul brothers. Hence, a match between JJ and Jake makes the most logic.

During their Facetime call, Adin Ross put forth the question of the duo taking on each other, since it has been on the cards for a long period of time. Jake, however, believes that KSI will never fight him. Jake Paul believes that the UK-born YouTuber KSI is scared of him, while Jake is convinced that he would knock him out if the match were ever to take place.

Jake Paul downplays KSI, stating that the latter is smart for not fighting him

With influencer boxing more popular than ever, a fight card featuring the two will definitely break all kinds of records and generate revenue worth millions of dollars.

However, according to Jake Paul, KSI is unlikely to sign any contractual agreement to take him on. Upon being asked by Adin Ross, Jake responded by saying:

"Bro, he's scared. If KSI ever fights me, bro, like, I will cut my d**k off, honestly, because it's never gonna happen bro."

Jake continued:

"He's a smart kid. He's a smart kid and he knows that I will literally f**king knock him out. Bro, he just keeps on using me and all this for promotion. And that is smart you know, but I promise you, said it since before my first professional fight, I promise you, he's never gonna fight me."

Jake also briefly spoke about KSI and his older brother Logan Paul's business venture together. Jake believes that their company, PRIME Hydration, will become a billion-dollar venture at some point in the future. He said:

"What him and Logan have done with PRIME is amazing."

"Gonna be mad funny when JJ knocks him out" - Fans share their thoughts on Jake Paul's latest jibe at KSI

Both creators have been able to gather a large fan base over the years. With the pair presently active in the world of pro boxing, a match between them is an enticing opportunity for the fans. However, seeing Jake Paul's dampening words, fans said these:

Skpta @Kristia04826063 @HappyPunchPromo @adinross I mean jake is just sayin this cus he knows it will get reaction. He know his music career did not fail, and the offer that jake gave, was a setup to ruin his event + he knew that jj would be rusty. Lets see. Im sure it will happen i 2023. @HappyPunchPromo @adinross I mean jake is just sayin this cus he knows it will get reaction. He know his music career did not fail, and the offer that jake gave, was a setup to ruin his event + he knew that jj would be rusty. Lets see. Im sure it will happen i 2023.

Desmond lovas @InstictN @youtube__boxing @HappyPunchPromo @adinross Jake vs ksi ain't happening next year imo bc KSI needs quite a bit of fights to make quick levels @youtube__boxing @HappyPunchPromo @adinross Jake vs ksi ain't happening next year imo bc KSI needs quite a bit of fights to make quick levels

ZT0RM @TheRealZT0RM @HappyPunchPromo @adinross Calls him "kid" yet KSI is older than him by 4 years lmao. @HappyPunchPromo @adinross Calls him "kid" yet KSI is older than him by 4 years lmao.

Danny @DannyDeezzz @HappyPunchPromo KSI outsold Jake fighting 2 bums while Jake fought Anderson🤷‍♂️ who needs who @adinross Bros jealous that prime is gonna make more money then he’ll ever make in boxingKSI outsold Jake fighting 2 bums while Jake fought Anderson🤷‍♂️ who needs who @HappyPunchPromo @adinross Bros jealous that prime is gonna make more money then he’ll ever make in boxing😂 KSI outsold Jake fighting 2 bums while Jake fought Anderson🤷‍♂️ who needs who

Earlier this year, KSI offered Jake a possible fight in 2023 at the renowned Wembley Stadium in London. KSI took to his socials to propose that the duo only fight when the occasion is the grandest.

