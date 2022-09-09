Jake Paul makes audacious proposal to KSI, says he wants "half" of latter's "Prime equity"

Jake Paul is no stranger to making audacious bets and challenging opponents. On the latest episode of his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, uploaded September 8, the American content creator was seen extending a gutsy proposal to his long-time nemesis JJ "KSI."
The duo has been beefing with each other off-late, but their rivalry dates back to as early as 2018.
While speaking to elder brother Logan Paul about KSI in an interview session, the former Team 10 member proposed that if he were to defeat the British YouTuber in their highly anticipated fight next year, he would claim half of JJ's Prime equity:
"If I win, I take half of your Prime equity."
Logan Paul reacts to Jake Paul's audacious bet
To complete the bet, Jake even offered half of his equity in his micro betting company Betr, which he released a few weeks ago. Speaking to Logan, the American boxer-cum-influencer said:
"Winner takes all, and I get half of your Prime equity, but if you beat me, you get half of my Betr equity."
Logan, who was on the other end of the microphone, said:
"Oh my god, are you insane?"
(Timestamp: 13:16)
Incidentally, Prime Hydration was started by Logan Paul and KSI in January 2022. Although it was initially only available in the USA, in July 2022, the company launched itself in the UK.
According to the Sidemen member, the company's goal was to rival competing drinks enterprises such as Gatorade, Lucozade, and even Coke and Pepsi.
Their business has been a smashing success, with the organization bringing in tons of revenue. In August 2022, the duo announced that their company would sponsor Premier League club Arsenal as their hydration partners.
As for the challenge put forth by Jake, KSI has already responded to the chicanery by tweeting:
Fans react to proposal
Viewers have already shared their reactions to the fiasco between the two. With the Englishman already proposing to fight Jake at Wembley Stadium in 2023, fans have remained on their heels.
Here are some reactions on Twitter:
This is not the first time Jake Paul has made an outrageous bet before a fight. He compelled Tyron Woodley to get a tattoo of his name on his fingers after he lost to the influencer.
Against Tommy Fury, the American challenged the boxer to alter his social media name to "Tommy Fumbles" if he were to lose.