Jake Paul promises to try making IShowSpeed-Cristiano Ronaldo meetup happen before fight with Tommy Fury

Jake Paul may have lost his bout with Tommy Fury. But going into the fight, he announced that he would be helping IShowSpeed meet Cristiano Ronaldo, who was there to see him go toe-to-toe with Fury.

It is no secret that YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" is a big fan of the Portuguese footballer and as a courtesy to the youngster, Jake Paul's team released a short clip where he talked about the same. After expressing interest in facilitating a meeting between Ronaldo and Darren, Jake hopped on a call with the YouTuber to talk about it.

"I'm gonna tell Cristiano": Will IShowSpeed finally meet Ronaldo because of Jake Paul?

During the pre-match press operations, the Problem Child was asked by one of the cameramen about his reaction to having the Portuguese footballing icon in attendance for his fight against Tommy Fury.

"Jake, how does it feel now that Cristiano Ronaldo's here?"

The younger Paul brother was visibly pleased to have the footballer there and even brought up IShowSpeed. He took a friendly jab at him before announcing that he would talk to Ronaldo about a potential meetup.

"That's nuts. That's crazy bruh, Speed is punching the air right now. Speed wishes he was me. Nah, that's... I'm sorry Speed. I'm gonna tell, for the internet, I'm gonna tell Cristiano to meet Speed and see what happens."

The YouTuber, who is a devout Ronaldo fan and even has a viral song about the star's iconic celebration titled Sewey, called Logan Paul before the fight while streaming to try taking a peek or maybe even having a conversation with the footballer. As they spoke, Jake Paul sat down next to his brother.

Darren mentioned how his idol will be in the stands and that Jake should put up a good fight.

"Ey, win this fight. Win this fight for Ronaldo bro, he's watching. Win this fight."

The Problem Child replied that after winning, he would do the celebration, referring to Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'siu':

"Imma hit the celebration after."

IShowSpeed was delighted to hear that:

"You are? Promise. Ey, if you win, do the sewey. If you win do the sewey."

Fan Reactions to a possible meet and greet

The YouTuber's fans know how important a meeting with the footballer is to the video creator and were pleased that Jake Paul was willing to make that happen. Here are some reactions:

IShowSpeed has become one of the most popular streamers on YouTube over the last year and currently has over 15 million subscribers on his channel. His achievements were recognized during the YouTube Streamy Awards when they presented him with the winner of the Breakout Streamer of the Year award.

