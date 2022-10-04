Jake Paul slams KSI for avoiding their fight queries

Taking to his Instagram story on October 3, 2022, American influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul slammed JJ "KSI" for avoiding MrBeast's question about their possible boxing fight.

After winning against Logan Paul in 2019, KSI took the community by storm, with fans clamoring on social media and speculating about a potential match-up against Jake Paul in the near future. However, proceedings haven't gone as planned as it's been almost three years without any updates.

Although the two have talked about a potential super fight on multiple occasions, nothing has been officially confirmed. Rumors have erupted of a possible bout in 2023. However, as per the English YouTuber himself, he needs to do more before jumping in the ring against Jake Paul.

Jake Paul calls out KSI on his Instagram handle for "ducking" fight question

The topic was brought up by YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" during his guest appearance on the Sideman Podcast. While having a conversation with KSI regarding his boxing journey, the American YouTuber asked him about fighting Jake. He posed:

"Why don’t you just box him already?"

To which KSI responded:

"Easier said than done."

Although KSI gave an indirect reply to MrBeast, the answer got lost amidst the laughter of other panel members who then began discussing the upcoming match between Paul and Anderson Silva. As expected, the American boxer took the opportunity to hit back and reacted to the clip on his Instagram handle story, writing:

"Avoiding the question so hard.”

Furthermore, he also added a row of seven duck emotes just beneath the note, implying that KSI is trying to "duck" the conversation. With that being said, it remains to be seen if the duo will duke it out in an actual boxing ring

Social media reacts to Jake Paul's reply to KSI

As expected, the Instagram story caught instant attention and was covered by many prominent YouTube channels. On YouTube alone, the video has crossed over 58k views and hundreds of comments.

Here's what viewers had to say:

Fans reaction to Paul's reply (Image via Fightify/YouTube)

Fans reaction to Paul's derisory message (Image via Fightify/YouTube)

Proceedings between the two social media personalities are certainly heating up. While KSI has expressed interest in the superfight, the ultimate clash might take a while to manifest.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes