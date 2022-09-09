"Could’ve prevented all this nonsense had he just did a spinning heel kick" - UFC lightweight trolls Jake Paul posting his childhood picture with Anderson Silva

Jake Paul will face off against MMA legend Anderson Silva in his next boxing match, which takes place on October 29. 'The Problem Child' was originally meant to fight in August against Hasim Rahman Jr., but the bout was canceled due to alleged weight issues with Paul's opponent.

Terrance McKinney, an exciting prospect in the UFC's lightweight division, released a tweet containing a photo of Anderson Silva next to a very young Jake Paul and Logan Paul. 'T.Wrecks' trolled Jake Paul by writing the following caption:

"Silva could've prevented all this nonsense had he just did a spinning heel kick instead of taking a picture."

See the tweet below:

Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney @twrecks155 Silva could’ve prevented all this nonsense had he just did a spinning heel kick instead of taking a picture Silva could’ve prevented all this nonsense had he just did a spinning heel kick instead of taking a picture 😂 https://t.co/eAHsuBJdvk

McKinney is poking fun at the chaos Paul has rained down upon the MMA world through his consistent snide remarks and call-outs of UFC fighters as well as Dana White. Not to mention his knockout victories over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, which according to 'T.Wrecks' could all have been avoided via a simple head kick from 'The Spider'.

Jake Paul uses Dana White to 'promote' his upcoming fight against Anderson Silva

Jake Paul was able to get Dana White to 'hype up' his recently announced fight with Anderson Silva, through a clever piece of video editing.

'The Problem Child' took to Instagram to announce the fight, and used an old video of the UFC president talking about 'The Spider' as a way to 'promote' his fight, as Paul put it:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, it is time for the fight announcement you have all been waiting for. And I usually have to sell my fights, I usually have to do all of the work. But this time Dana White, Conor McGregor's dad, is promoting the fight for me. Thank you."

See the Instagram post below:

'The Problem Child' has called out Dana White on numerous occasions for inadequate fighter pay in the UFC, among other things. It seems his latest Instagram post could instigate another war of words between the two.

Dana White will hope that Anderson Silva will be able to put an end to the hype train of 'The Problem Child' and halt Paul's taunts.

