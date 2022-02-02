January 31 COD Vanguard patch solves controller bug on Xbox but adds S&D audio glitch

COD Vanguard players received a new patch update yesterday that claimed to fix several bugs that were ruining the game for a long time. Ever since the launch of the title, Sledgehammer Games has been releasing a ton of patches to fix all that is wrong on the multiplayer front.

Nonetheless, these patches have only sprouted more bugs and glitches and the latest January 31 patch is on the same list.

Xbox players should experience better connectivity when loading into matches. We also squashed a bug that resulted in Mouse & Keyboard settings after an Xbox controller disconnect. We've dropped a small update to #Vanguard Xbox players should experience better connectivity when loading into matches. We also squashed a bug that resulted in Mouse & Keyboard settings after an Xbox controller disconnect. We've dropped a small update to #Vanguard! Xbox players should experience better connectivity when loading into matches. We also squashed a bug that resulted in Mouse & Keyboard settings after an Xbox controller disconnect.

The Xbox controller bug is now fixed in Vanguard and this means players will not have to randomly sacrifice their lives in a match because the input from the controller stopped working mid-game. This patch only had bug fixes listed and some of the bugs were also addressed in the campaign missions.

However, a new Search and Destroy bug has cropped up after the January 31 patch update. This new audio bug will destroy the mode as audio cues are one of the biggest driving factors in a tactical mode like S&D in COD Vanguard.

Original January 31 COD Vanguard patch notes

Below are the original patch notes from the Sledgehammer Games blog post on the same.

MULTIPLAYER

Stability

On Xbox, improvements have been made to reduce instances of crashing when loading into a match from Quick Play, Feature Playlists, and Private Matches

Bug Fixes

On Xbox, a bug was fixed that resulted in controller settings switching to Mouse and Keyboard after a controller disconnect

Fixed a bug that resulted in the game sometimes crashing during the MVP voting sequence

Fixed an issue in which nameplates would occasionally not display on enemies

CAMPAIGN

Bug Fixes

The achievement “Ticket Please” can now be unlocked

In Stalingrad, players will no longer get caught in a death loop if they take too long to get the sewer

Fixed a bug in Operation Tonga that would sometimes result in a freeze and crash when shooting an enemy in the field

Fixed a progression blocker in which Misha would become unresponsive

New Search and Destroy bug in COD Vanguard mutes audio cues

A new audio bug was spotted in the S&D mode after the January 31 update which muted all the audio cues for players who were planting and defusing the bomb. Any other player on the map can however clearly hear the bomb go down.

This glitch is totally game breaking as COD Vanguard players will not be aware of enemy footsteps while planting or ninja defusing the bomb. What the devs should have done is mute the planting and defusing audio cues for the opposing teams but it seems to have been reversed with this new glitch.

With the Call of Duty League underway, it is expected that this glitch will be resolved as soon as possible.

