"I'm kinda scared": Japanese IRL streamer Meowko felt unsafe at UK beach, alleges creepy men were staring at her

Twitch streamer Meowko was in a bad situation while streaming from a beach in the United Kingdom. The creator of Japanese descent came to Europe for the TwitchCon Amsterdam last week and has been in the UK for IRL streaming for the last few days.

In her latest stream, Meowko revealed how uncomfortable she felt at the beach, as some men were gawking at her. She even whispered that she wasn't feeling safe and would complete the stream after getting home:

"It's that dude around me, like around my stuff. He is, I mean, they are literally surround [sic] my stuff and I'm kinda scared. I want to go back home."

Variety streamer Meowko made uncomfortable by men at the beach

With over 288K followers, Meowko is mildly famous in Just Chatting and IRL streaming genres. The Japanese content creator has been streaming on Twitch since 2018 and currently pulls in an average of 600 viewers to her livestreams.

Recently, a clip from one of her streams has gotten quite a lot of attention from social media. It currently has more than 180K viewers, partly due to its dramatic content. In the clip, Meowko explained how a couple of men were staring at her at the beach and making her uncomfortable.

The streamer is known for her IRL streams of exercise, cooking and dancing. She is especially adept at pole-dancing and sometimes dances on stream. Supposedly, she was supposed to dance for a bit at the beach but decided not to because of some creeps:

"I'm gonna dance when I get home because I don't want any... I don't want any problem especially with the..."

As if afraid of being overheard, she then leaned towards the camera and whispered about how there were some men, especially one person, who kept hanging around her stuff.

The Japanese streamer explicitly mentioned that the men were being creepy and she did not want to risk any altercation and wanted to finish her stream at home:

"It's creepy so I want to do it at home. Sorry about that. I hope you understand."

Social media rections to the incident

Redditors of LiveStreamFails had a lot to say about the incident. Many expressed their disgust at the people who made her feel so uncomfortable at the beach. But a substantial amount had a worrying line of thought. Surprisingly, some felt that the IRL creeps staring at Meowko were not that different from her online viewers.

Of course, many pointed out the obvious differences between consentual streaming and gawking at people in real life:

Allegedly, the streamer turned off her stream after a bit, and presumably went back home. One fan pointed out how talking and staring in real life is considerably different from viewing a stream from one's home. The distinction being that a physical threat is non-existent in the latter case.

