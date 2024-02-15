"Jealousy is a bad trait": Fans rally behind KSI after viral post criticizing Sidemen documentary calls him a rich kid

Netflix documentary The Sidemen Story has caused quite a stir online, with fans going gaga over members of the British YouTube group, especially Olajide "KSI," who is probably the most famous of the bunch. However, that doesn't mean that he is without detractors, with a social media post by one such user on X going viral soon after it launched on Valentine's Day, February 14.

The post is a direct reply to Olajide's post, and it criticizes the YouTuber-turned-boxer in a mocking tone, insinuating that his rich family was the reason he became such a big celebrity. The post, which has over 10 million views on the social media platform, reads:

"It all started during my days in private school where my insanely rich parents bought me all the equipment needed to start making videos”

Expand Tweet

KSI's fans, however, have pushed back against the narrative, with one supporter calling out the post for sounding jealous:

"Jealousy is a bad trait bro"

Expand Tweet

KSI fans defend their favorite YouTuber after Netflix documentary launch

The highly anticipated Netflix documentary was naturally going to attract a lot of attention from the content creation industry. After all, the Sidemen group is one of the best-known collective of YouTubers in the world, with millions of subscribers on the platform and beyond.

Many members, such as KSI himself, have excelled in other things as well, and Sidemen are known for their big collaborations. Their annual football charity match is a highlight in the content world, with creators from various countries coming together to play in England and raise money for charity.

Expand Tweet

As expected, the documentary takes an in-depth look into the members who make up the ensemble, retelling the story of how the individual creators gradually came together to form the internationally recognized brand that it is today. And internet celebrities, much like most famous people, are the subject of a lot of trolling online.

After KSI shared the news that The Sidemen Story was finally out on Netflix to his nine million followers on X, a particular post in response garnered a lot of attention. Made by @bIurt99, it mocked the YouTuber for having rich parents, alleging that they helped start his career.

KSI's fans, however, clapped back, claiming that just because his parents helped him kickstart his YouTube career did not make his achievements any less. Here are some general reactions to the post from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the time, The Sidemen Story can only be streamed on Netflix in the UK. Information about a global release is yet to be announced.