JiDion gets a haircut during the US Open, gets kicked from the event

American YouTuber and streamer Jidon "JiDion" has made headlines again after hilariously getting a haircut during the quarter-final encounter between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov at the 2022 US Open. The match was a thriller for tennis fans as they went through all five sets, with the Russian coming out as the victor.

As an additional bonus to the audience, they were treated to an unusual sight of an audience getting a haircut, live on television. Unfortunately for the content creator, his prank did not sit well with the authorities as he was soon escorted out of the stadium due to the disruption of the match. JiDion is yet to release the entire prank video on his channel.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter JIDION GETTING A HAIRCUT AT THE US OPEN 🤣 @Jidion6 JIDION GETTING A HAIRCUT AT THE US OPEN 🤣 @Jidion6 https://t.co/wNbTMyIFsF

The US Open becomes Jidion's latest pranking venue

JiDion was discovered receiving a haircut in the midst of the second set while carrying a Louis Vuitton cape. It's unknown exactly how he and his barber managed to sneak trimmers into the stadium.

Individuals around them seemed intrigued by the extraordinary occurrence, but the amusement was short-lived when security spotted them.

According to CBS, US Tennis Association spokesperson Brendan McIntyre declared:

"When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play...there's a first time time for anything."

The 24-year-old is no stranger to making unusual pranking content. He has a prolific track record for getting into trouble and creating a ruckus for the sake of content. This is not the first prank video that he has filmed during a tennis match.

Earlier this year, during Wimbledon, he was seen sneaking in an air-horn to the stadium and playing the device on every occasion possible. Naturally, security personnel chaperoned the streamer off Center Court, and he even received a life-time ban from the event.

Fans react to the streamer's prank at the US Open

JiDion is hugely popular among fans for his gutsy and comical activities in highly secured premesis. Obtaining a side-fade in the Arthur Ashe Stadium appears to be one of his biggest coups. Here are some of the reactions that were shared on Twitter:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul JIDION GETTIN A CUT AT THE US OPEN JIDION GETTIN A CUT AT THE US OPEN https://t.co/gj6Co5ezrk

Immortal @thebringerx @barstoolsports If a ball gets close it could be a hairy situation. @barstoolsports If a ball gets close it could be a hairy situation.

‏ً @MiIlsWrld @SportsCenter @_fastmoneycj twitter.com/jidion6/status… WiDion @Jidion6 not gonna lie been feeling like I’ve been on some corny YouTube ish lately time to go back to go back to the roots not gonna lie been feeling like I’ve been on some corny YouTube ish lately time to go back to go back to the roots😈 @Jidion6 Wasn’t lying @SportsCenter @_fastmoneycj @Jidion6 Wasn’t lying 😂😂😂 twitter.com/jidion6/status…

Aumont @Aumontster @SportsCenter @Jidion6 There is a time and place for everything. Going to say haircuts at the US open is prob not the right thing at the right place but then again who knows. Seems like the new rule is anything goes. Anything for the clicks seems to be the new law of the land. @SportsCenter @Jidion6 There is a time and place for everything. Going to say haircuts at the US open is prob not the right thing at the right place but then again who knows. Seems like the new rule is anything goes. Anything for the clicks seems to be the new law of the land.

Anthony Laneau @AnthonyLaneau @SportsCenter @Jidion6 It was ridiculous the first time and it’s still ridiculous. People are doing anything to get views and clicks. That’s pathetic @SportsCenter @Jidion6 It was ridiculous the first time and it’s still ridiculous. People are doing anything to get views and clicks. That’s pathetic

As stated earlier, JiDion is a veteran when it comes to making such comical videos. His other pranks include him getting banned from Harvard University, getting a haircut during a college lecture, and even sneaking into a Test match between India and England earlier this year. He was caught and escorted out on all three occasions.

