JiDion gets a haircut during the US Open, gets kicked from the event

American YouTuber and streamer Jidon "JiDion" has made headlines again after hilariously getting a haircut during the quarter-final encounter between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov at the 2022 US Open. The match was a thriller for tennis fans as they went through all five sets, with the Russian coming out as the victor.
As an additional bonus to the audience, they were treated to an unusual sight of an audience getting a haircut, live on television. Unfortunately for the content creator, his prank did not sit well with the authorities as he was soon escorted out of the stadium due to the disruption of the match. JiDion is yet to release the entire prank video on his channel.
The US Open becomes Jidion's latest pranking venue
JiDion was discovered receiving a haircut in the midst of the second set while carrying a Louis Vuitton cape. It's unknown exactly how he and his barber managed to sneak trimmers into the stadium.
Individuals around them seemed intrigued by the extraordinary occurrence, but the amusement was short-lived when security spotted them.
According to CBS, US Tennis Association spokesperson Brendan McIntyre declared:
"When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play...there's a first time time for anything."
The 24-year-old is no stranger to making unusual pranking content. He has a prolific track record for getting into trouble and creating a ruckus for the sake of content. This is not the first prank video that he has filmed during a tennis match.
Earlier this year, during Wimbledon, he was seen sneaking in an air-horn to the stadium and playing the device on every occasion possible. Naturally, security personnel chaperoned the streamer off Center Court, and he even received a life-time ban from the event.
Fans react to the streamer's prank at the US Open
JiDion is hugely popular among fans for his gutsy and comical activities in highly secured premesis. Obtaining a side-fade in the Arthur Ashe Stadium appears to be one of his biggest coups. Here are some of the reactions that were shared on Twitter:
As stated earlier, JiDion is a veteran when it comes to making such comical videos. His other pranks include him getting banned from Harvard University, getting a haircut during a college lecture, and even sneaking into a Test match between India and England earlier this year. He was caught and escorted out on all three occasions.