Jio Games and Mediatek announce new Free Fire tournament with 12.5 lakh INR prize pool

Free Fire's popularity is soaring with every passing day. It recently became the most downloaded mobile game of 2020, with more than 266 million installs. The game also won many awards, including the Mobile Game of the Year at the recent Esports Awards 2020.

Free Fire esports is also gaining popularity exponentially. The recently-concluded Free Fire Continental Series Asia (FFCS Asia) peaked at around 2.5 million viewers, with more than 8 lakh average viewers. The Hindi stream peaked at 1.5 million viewers, which is a staggering stat for any esport.

Many official/unofficial tournaments are being announced in the country to cash in on Free Fire's popularity. After Qualcomm, it is now another leading chipset manufacturer, Mediatek, that has collaborated with Indian telecom giant Jio tp announce an open for all Free Fire tournament, the Free Fire Gaming Masters.

The event will be conducted from January 13th, 2021, to March 1st, 2021. This online-only tournament features a massive prize pool of 12.5 lakh INR and will be played in the duo or solo mode in TPP format only.

Details of the Free Fire Gaming Masters (Image via Jio Games)

Free Fire Gaming Masters format and registration details

The tournament will be played in three stages, i.e., Duos, Solos, and Grand Finale. The finals are scheduled for March 2nd, 2021, and the matches will be played in Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory.

Tournament stages

Duos Solos Grand Finale

Registration details

The tournament registrations commenced on December 29th, 2020, and will close on January 9th, 2021. Participation is free, and here are the steps to register:

Step 1: Players can open this link.

Step 2: They can click the Free Fire Gaming Masters banner in the featured tournament section.

Step 3: Gamers must select join, after which they will be asked to login/create an account.

Step 4: Users have to fill in the details asked in the registration form.

Step 5: Lastly, they can accept the terms and conditions and click on submit.