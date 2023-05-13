Julia Gu and Suzushiro Sayumi to voice Kirara in Genshin Impact

All of Kirara's voice actors have been revealed as of the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program. Julia Gu is her English VA, whereas Suzushiro Sayumi voices the character in Japanese. For those wondering, Sun Yangqi and Kang Eun-ae are the Chinese and Korean voice actresses, respectively. This article will specifically focus on Julia Gu and Suzushiro Sayumi's past roles and why some players might remember them.

miHoYo has confirmed these voice actresses several times. The most notable example can be seen in the following screenshot that was taken from the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream. On the bottom left section are the two voice artists' names.

Kirara's voice actors in Genshin Impact are Julia Gu and Suzushiro Sayumi

Look to the left to see the confirmation regarding the VAs (Image via HoYoverse)

For those who don't know, Kirara is a brand-new 4-star Dendro Sword user who will debut in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7. She will be one of the featured 4-stars on both Yoimiya and Yae Miko's banners. If players want a Dendro shielder with an interesting mobility option in her Elemental Skill, then Kirara is a good choice.

If you play on the English dub, you will hear Julia Gu. Meanwhile, travelers who use the Japanese dub will instead hear Suzushiro Sayumi. Do note that some places in the world use last names before first names. So if you don't, you might know her as Sayumi Suzushiro.

Who has Julia Gu voiced before?

Julia Gu @JuliaGuVO



I am pawsitively excited to say that I'm voicing Kirara in Thank you for choosing Komaniya Express! Meow~!I am pawsitively excited to say that I'm voicing Kirara in #GenshinImpact ! Thank you so much to @ChrisFaiella and everyone at @FormosaInteract for having me on board! She's a-meow-zing wouldn't mew say? :3 Thank you for choosing Komaniya Express! Meow~!I am pawsitively excited to say that I'm voicing Kirara in #GenshinImpact! Thank you so much to @ChrisFaiella and everyone at @FormosaInteract for having me on board! She's a-meow-zing wouldn't mew say? :3 https://t.co/vArER1iLz2

Julia Gu is a fairly new voice actress with a few roles under her name:

Hong Jing from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Naomi Takagi from PuraOre! Pride of Orange

Fallon from Edge of Eternity

Keke Tang from Love Live! Superstar!!

Latifa from Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles

Mouria from Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout

Charlotte Phyllis Caselnes from Legend of the Galatic Heroes: Die Neue These - Collision

Genshin Impact players will, of course, also know her for voicing Kirara in English.

Who has Suzushiro Sayumi voiced before?

Some of this voice actress's most notable roles (Image via Seiyuu)

Suzushiro Sayumi has also voiced a few notable characters in the past prior to Genshin Impact's Kirara:

Kei Shirogane from Kaguya-sama: Love is War

KMS U-101 from Azur Lane

Jackie from Arknights

Kylie from The Magnificent Kotobuki

Chalk from Dr. Stone

Shovel from Dr. Stone

Ninalana from Octopath Traveler: Conquerors of the Continent

Akira Ono from Hi Score Girl

Sena Naruhaya from Blue Lock

Serizawa from Bloom Into You

Amane from Shinobi Master Senran Kagura: New Link

Lip from Gundam Build Divers

Cassandra Cappeli from Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secrey Fairy

Note that all the roles listed in Suzushiro Sayumi and Julia Gu's sections were made before Kirara debuted as a playable character in Genshin Impact. Any new ones that these two voice actresses might have afterward won't be referenced above.

Still, there are a good amount of past characters that these two voice actresses have voiced before. Not to mention, some of the projects they were involved in are quite well-known within the anime and video game communities.

Poll : Do you think you'll regularly use Kirara in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes