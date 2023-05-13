Julia Gu and Suzushiro Sayumi to voice Kirara in Genshin Impact

All of Kirara's voice actors have been revealed as of the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program. Julia Gu is her English VA, whereas Suzushiro Sayumi voices the character in Japanese. For those wondering, Sun Yangqi and Kang Eun-ae are the Chinese and Korean voice actresses, respectively. This article will specifically focus on Julia Gu and Suzushiro Sayumi's past roles and why some players might remember them.
miHoYo has confirmed these voice actresses several times. The most notable example can be seen in the following screenshot that was taken from the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream. On the bottom left section are the two voice artists' names.
Kirara's voice actors in Genshin Impact are Julia Gu and Suzushiro Sayumi
For those who don't know, Kirara is a brand-new 4-star Dendro Sword user who will debut in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7. She will be one of the featured 4-stars on both Yoimiya and Yae Miko's banners. If players want a Dendro shielder with an interesting mobility option in her Elemental Skill, then Kirara is a good choice.
If you play on the English dub, you will hear Julia Gu. Meanwhile, travelers who use the Japanese dub will instead hear Suzushiro Sayumi. Do note that some places in the world use last names before first names. So if you don't, you might know her as Sayumi Suzushiro.
Who has Julia Gu voiced before?
Julia Gu is a fairly new voice actress with a few roles under her name:
- Hong Jing from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- Naomi Takagi from PuraOre! Pride of Orange
- Fallon from Edge of Eternity
- Keke Tang from Love Live! Superstar!!
- Latifa from Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles
- Mouria from Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout
- Charlotte Phyllis Caselnes from Legend of the Galatic Heroes: Die Neue These - Collision
Genshin Impact players will, of course, also know her for voicing Kirara in English.
Who has Suzushiro Sayumi voiced before?
Suzushiro Sayumi has also voiced a few notable characters in the past prior to Genshin Impact's Kirara:
- Kei Shirogane from Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- KMS U-101 from Azur Lane
- Jackie from Arknights
- Kylie from The Magnificent Kotobuki
- Chalk from Dr. Stone
- Shovel from Dr. Stone
- Ninalana from Octopath Traveler: Conquerors of the Continent
- Akira Ono from Hi Score Girl
- Sena Naruhaya from Blue Lock
- Serizawa from Bloom Into You
- Amane from Shinobi Master Senran Kagura: New Link
- Lip from Gundam Build Divers
- Cassandra Cappeli from Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secrey Fairy
Note that all the roles listed in Suzushiro Sayumi and Julia Gu's sections were made before Kirara debuted as a playable character in Genshin Impact. Any new ones that these two voice actresses might have afterward won't be referenced above.
Still, there are a good amount of past characters that these two voice actresses have voiced before. Not to mention, some of the projects they were involved in are quite well-known within the anime and video game communities.
