Just Cause: Mobile release has been delayed to 2022

Just Cause: Mobile, the action shooter game by Square Enix set in the Just Cause universe, has been delayed to 2022. Initially Just Cause: Mobile was slated for a 2021 release. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic hindering development progress, Square Enix has announced the postponed release window.

We have an important Just Cause: Mobile announcement to share. pic.twitter.com/zYW8csSSUs — Just Cause: Mobile (@justcausemobile) July 12, 2021

Just Cause: Mobile is a free-to-play action shooter set in the Just Cause universe featuring explosive single player and multiplayer co-op and PVP gameplay.

This is not a sequel to Just Cause 4. On the other hand, Just Cause: Mobile is a brand new story told from a different point of view with reimagined gameplay created specifically for mobile.

Just Cause: Mobile’s release delay falls in line with other studio’s facing similar difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The whole video games industry has suffered from the situation, with developers mostly working from home - which has impacted adversely on the development progress of games. The video game industry suffers more so from work-from-home scenarios, as many aspects of a video game are developed with significant collaborative effort.

Square Enix has promised to show fans more of the game as it gets closer to launch. As it stands, Just Cause: Mobile is a free-to-play action shooter set in the Just Cause universe. It features character customization and and gear leveling.

The single-player campaign for Just Cause: Mobile will take place across large-scale, open-world locations, giving players plenty of freedom to explore. Meanwhile, for the first time ever, the Just Cause franchise will feature a multiplayer experience in the game. Players can invite their friends and create havoc together, or team up with strangers for handheld chaos on the go.

Fans looking for the next Just Cause game on PC or consoles will have to wait longer though, as Square Enix has said that they have no new Just Cause project to confirm at the moment. However, they have kept the channel open for future releases of Just Cause games on PC or consoles:

“Our current plans do not involve making the series mobile only.”

