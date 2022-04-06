"Just waiting to get bullied": Twitter user wishes to play Hogwarts Legacy after waiting for 2 years amid Rowling controversy

Ever since the dedicated State of Play in March, Hogwarts Legacy has found itself in the middle of a raging debate about whether one should play the game or not. The fact that the game is set in the wizarding world of J.K. Rowling is deterring a number of players from playing or engaging in the title in any shape or form.
The author's controversial opinion regarding trans issues has found her in hot water on social media. Fans of the Potterverse were taken aback when her stance became apparent. Since then, engagement with her IP has become a point of contention for many.
On the other hand, there are also those who wish to play the upcoming wizarding RPG, even though they do not condone or support Rowling's views.
For many fans of Hogwarts Legacy, the world of Harry Potter is much bigger than its author
The Twitter user @talksaboutbruno's post reflects a point of view that is shared by many others, mainly that the art should be separated from the artist. In this case, the Potterverse has been an integral part of people over the years.
The magical world has been one of inclusivity, diversity, love and acceptance, teaching people not to live their lives in closets. Players have fond memories associated with the characters and their stories. This long engagement makes it difficult for them to abruptly detach themselves from that world.
Hogwarts Legacy is a game that fans have been waiting for a long time now, ever since the rumors surrounding it surfaced. They have had to suffer a silence of over a year with no updates regarding the state of the game since the reveal trailer dropped in 2020. The March State of Play provided a much-asked first in-depth look at the title.
And fans have been justifiably excited ever since. The world of Hogwarts Legacy looks intricately beautiful. The famed school of witchcraft and wizardry is being rendered to its full glory - with its stories, secrets, whispers and lore.
Players have been posting their appreciation for the developers and hope they will properly polish the game before its launch.
Netizens want to play the game to show appreciation for the amount of work that the developers have put into the title. For them, the wizarding world is much bigger than the person who owns the IP.
The main contention with playing the game for some is the fact that it will provide Rowling with cultural capital and relevancy. She can further utilize those to propagate her harmful views that affect the trans conversation. On top of that, she would also financially gain from the sale of the title.
The sensitive nature of the debate makes it difficult not only for a quick resolution but also deciding whether one should play the game. But for now, there's a long wait ahead, as Hogwarts Legacy will be released during the Holiday period this year across multiple platforms.
