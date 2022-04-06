"Just waiting to get bullied": Twitter user wishes to play Hogwarts Legacy after waiting for 2 years amid Rowling controversy

Ever since the dedicated State of Play in March, Hogwarts Legacy has found itself in the middle of a raging debate about whether one should play the game or not. The fact that the game is set in the wizarding world of J.K. Rowling is deterring a number of players from playing or engaging in the title in any shape or form.

The author's controversial opinion regarding trans issues has found her in hot water on social media. Fans of the Potterverse were taken aback when her stance became apparent. Since then, engagement with her IP has become a point of contention for many.

mira~ @talksaboutbruno just waiting to get bullied online for playing hogwarts legacy despite waiting for it for 2 years now since the first rumour. like yes i hate jk rowling but i also hate jeff bezos and so do y’all and yet i see you’s on amazon ? i genuinely hate jk rowling but not the story itself just waiting to get bullied online for playing hogwarts legacy despite waiting for it for 2 years now since the first rumour. like yes i hate jk rowling but i also hate jeff bezos and so do y’all and yet i see you’s on amazon ? i genuinely hate jk rowling but not the story itself

On the other hand, there are also those who wish to play the upcoming wizarding RPG, even though they do not condone or support Rowling's views.

For many fans of Hogwarts Legacy, the world of Harry Potter is much bigger than its author

The Twitter user @talksaboutbruno's post reflects a point of view that is shared by many others, mainly that the art should be separated from the artist. In this case, the Potterverse has been an integral part of people over the years.

mira~ @talksaboutbruno and i don’t really want the game to flop cause they’ve been working on it for 2 years and i would genuinely feel terrible for the people that put so much effort into it for it to flop. besides, jk rowling doesn’t have creative input to it so that’s a plus ig and i don’t really want the game to flop cause they’ve been working on it for 2 years and i would genuinely feel terrible for the people that put so much effort into it for it to flop. besides, jk rowling doesn’t have creative input to it so that’s a plus ig

Jay @JayTeddy13 @Stringfellowe_ @breadwitchery It’s definitely tough. I’m personally trying to view it as separating an artist from their art. People can love Harry Potter and despise Rowling. I think the developers who spent years on the game should also get support. However I have no problem with people who refuse to buy. @Stringfellowe_ @breadwitchery It’s definitely tough. I’m personally trying to view it as separating an artist from their art. People can love Harry Potter and despise Rowling. I think the developers who spent years on the game should also get support. However I have no problem with people who refuse to buy.

The magical world has been one of inclusivity, diversity, love and acceptance, teaching people not to live their lives in closets. Players have fond memories associated with the characters and their stories. This long engagement makes it difficult for them to abruptly detach themselves from that world.

XXoni @Xoni67269490 @breadwitchery I couldn't care less about what an old woman writes on Twitter even if she created this universe, I will just be enjoying what hard-working developers have made. And I won't feel guilty beacuse of my enjoyment. @breadwitchery I couldn't care less about what an old woman writes on Twitter even if she created this universe, I will just be enjoying what hard-working developers have made. And I won't feel guilty beacuse of my enjoyment.

Hogwarts Legacy is a game that fans have been waiting for a long time now, ever since the rumors surrounding it surfaced. They have had to suffer a silence of over a year with no updates regarding the state of the game since the reveal trailer dropped in 2020. The March State of Play provided a much-asked first in-depth look at the title.

A comment on the game (Image HesMiniscule/Twitter)

Brandon smith @HesMiniscule This has been my most popular tweet ever aparently. Had a ton of discussions under it today. I'm surprised. I'm Changing who can reply now so ppl can calm down. I support trans people, and I will be buying this game day one, it's so much bigger than JK at this point. This has been my most popular tweet ever aparently. Had a ton of discussions under it today. I'm surprised. I'm Changing who can reply now so ppl can calm down. I support trans people, and I will be buying this game day one, it's so much bigger than JK at this point.

And fans have been justifiably excited ever since. The world of Hogwarts Legacy looks intricately beautiful. The famed school of witchcraft and wizardry is being rendered to its full glory - with its stories, secrets, whispers and lore.

Players have been posting their appreciation for the developers and hope they will properly polish the game before its launch.

beepboop @boterokelsey06 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ 🥹 @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!✨THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️✨🥹

Netizens want to play the game to show appreciation for the amount of work that the developers have put into the title. For them, the wizarding world is much bigger than the person who owns the IP.

harley 🌸 @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

Haughty Chicken~💙Be Kind, Be You💙 @haughtychicken @breadwitchery I look at it this way. Our adult values, morals & sensibilities are wiser than our younger selves because of new knowledge & experiences. During moments like this, it's 'adult' me that makes the decisions. My inner child would have streamed it, but now as an ally, I won't. @breadwitchery I look at it this way. Our adult values, morals & sensibilities are wiser than our younger selves because of new knowledge & experiences. During moments like this, it's 'adult' me that makes the decisions. My inner child would have streamed it, but now as an ally, I won't.

KamiAnya 🏳️‍⚧️✡♿️ (they/them) @KamiAnya1 @breadwitchery

Also, the more the game succeeds, the more future things will be created in her world, the more power she is given to harm @CauseImEd This! It’s not about whether or not she gets money from it, she trades on cultural relevancy and takes support for her work as support for her ideals.Also, the more the game succeeds, the more future things will be created in her world, the more power she is given to harm @breadwitchery @CauseImEd This! It’s not about whether or not she gets money from it, she trades on cultural relevancy and takes support for her work as support for her ideals.Also, the more the game succeeds, the more future things will be created in her world, the more power she is given to harm

The main contention with playing the game for some is the fact that it will provide Rowling with cultural capital and relevancy. She can further utilize those to propagate her harmful views that affect the trans conversation. On top of that, she would also financially gain from the sale of the title.

The sensitive nature of the debate makes it difficult not only for a quick resolution but also deciding whether one should play the game. But for now, there's a long wait ahead, as Hogwarts Legacy will be released during the Holiday period this year across multiple platforms.

Edited by Saman