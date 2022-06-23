JustaMinx breaks her gaming monitor after smacking a can with her new baseball bat

In a comical mishap, Becca "JustaMinx" broke her gaming monitor during a live stream after striking a can against the screen with a baseball bat she received from one of her fans.

JustaMinx or Minx is a 25-year-old Twitch streamer and YouTuber from Ireland. She is popular for participating in a dating show called 'The Austin's show Love or Host' on Twitch. She has collaborated with other streamers such as GeorgeNotFound, Wilbur Soot, and jschlatt.

JustaMinx's whimsical idea of striking a can in front of her screen does not end well

In a recent live stream uploaded on her Twitch channel, the 25-year-old streamer from Ireland is seen making a foolish attempt to hit a can with a baseball bat that she unboxed.

JustaMinx regularly uploads, with many of her streams under the "Just Chatting" category. While exploring some of her P.O boxes, she discovered that someone had sent her a baseball bat. Upon holding the bat, Minx went on to describe it by saying:

"It's heavy, it's heavy, it's not like a (regular) baseball bat, it's heavy. Oh my god it's heavy..."

She then proceeded to demonstrate the sturdiness of the bat by tapping it against a table. She then added:

"This is probably the best gift that I have got in my P.O. box...this is the best...this is so heavy. You could knock out anyone with this"

She then had the brilliant idea of hitting an object with it. She picked up a can that was placed on her table and decided to strike it mid-air. After grabbing the container, she gently levitated it and swung the bat in a way that ended up breaking her monitor.

The can struck the screen directly and broke it. Minx was visibly in shock and disbelief, which was apparent from her gasping reaction. She then turned her camera to the monitor to show her viewers the disaster she had just done.

Timestamp: 02:51:07

Fans of LSF seemed to have enjoyed the whole debacle

The clip was shared to the popular Reddit page r/LivestreamFail by the user u/ProphetofCandor. Fans and viewers naturally found the whole sequence of events to be comical. However, some people found her actions to be reckless too. Here's what they had to add under the post:

JustaMinx streams almost daily on her Twitch channel, which has two million followers. She also has a YouTube channel where she has acquired over 700k subscribers.

