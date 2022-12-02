Kai Cenat goes off on Dillon Danis for making fun of him live on stream

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was left infuriated after being laughed at by professional MMA fighter Dillon Danis during a livestream on December 1.

Kai, known for hosting notable individuals in his streams, had the opportunity to conduct a virtual face-to-face between Dillon and UK YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ "KSI." The duo are scheduled to take on each other at the Misfits Boxing 004 event in January 2023.

To many people's surprise, their first formal meet-up happened on Kai Cenat's Twitch stream. However, during the face-off, Dillon targeted Kai's choice of apparel. This, in turn, infuriated Kai, who flipped off at the American MMA fighter expressing his evident displeasure at the remark.

Kai Cenat gives a brutal response to Dillon Danis' remarks

Kai Cenat, who is currently among the highest subscribed Twitch streamers, platformed both KSI and Dillon in yesterday's stream. During their interaction, the MMA fighter taunted Kai for wearing apparent pajama-printed trousers with his red colored suit. Hearing the comments, Kai replied:

"Wow, hey! Ay, you watch your f**king mouth Dillon, you understand me. We're gonna keep this sh*t professional. Ay, listen to me bro, there's some men in here, okay?"

Dillon said:

"Yo, there's little kids in there. You and KSI have the same fan base. I'm probably the only man who watches your sh*t."

(Timestamp: 01:00:40)

Kai was clearly unhappy with the remark as he took off his suit and hoodie. He followed it by instinctively ripping off his inner vest and threatening the fighter. He exclaimed:

"Bro, stop talking like that, bro. I ain't going to lie, bro, I'm not the f**king one, bro, you not about to do none of that sh*t talking on my sh*t. F**k is you talking about ni**a. You understand, bro?"

Upon being asked where he originally hailed from, Kai said:

"I'm from the Bronx, ni**a. I'm from the X, ni**a. What you talking about? Sh*t will go f**king left, f**k is you talking about, ni**a? I'm like that ni**a!"

"Dillon Danis was SHAKING" - Fans share their reaction

Fans took to the replies to share their reaction to the altercation between Kai Cenat and Dillon Danis. Although KSI was a silent observer of the ensuing furor, fans made sure to let their comments be known.

Here are some of the reactions:

Misfits Boxing 004 is set to take place at the Wembley Arena in London on January 15. So far, only one other match on the fight card has been announced - Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti. It will be shown as a pay-per-view event on DAZN.

