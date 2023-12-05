Kai Cenat reportedly "severely injured" and hospitalized during AMP video shooting, fans rally support

On December 5, 2023, reports on social media went viral, which claimed that Twitch star Kai Cenat had gotten "severely injured" during video shooting for the content creation group Any Means Possible, or AMP. The update came via X (formerly Twitter) user @Kaimafiaupdates, who claimed that the information was "confirmed" by the New Yorker.

"Kai Cenat will not be streaming today at 8 pm as confirmed as he's been severely injured during an AMP shoot and is hospitalized. Confirmed by @KaiCenat."

Cenat also responded to the post, writing that he was trying to get out of the hospital as soon as possible because GTA 6's first official trailer was about to be released:

"GTA 6 trailer drop tmm; I'm trying to get out of here (as) fast as f."

After discovering that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive had released the highly anticipated trailer earlier than expected, Kai Cenat tweeted:

"It dropped? I'm escaping this s**t tonight, watch this."

"That does not sound good at all" - Fans react to Kai Cenat reportedly being hospitalized following "severe injury"

User @Kaimafiaupdates' post has received quite a lot of attention, with hundreds of fans commenting on Kai Cenat's reported injury. FaZe Blaze advised the streamer to "rest up," adding that he broke his leg while filming a FaZe Clan video:

Several netizens were shocked to learn about the Streamer of the Year's "severe injury" that landed him in hospital:

According to X user @zStak_, AMP members were supposedly shooting a hockey video when Cenat got injured:

Meanwhile, one community member expressed concern about the situation and wrote:

"Severely injured. That does not sound good at all. Pray for the guy."

Some of the more notable fan reactions were along these lines:

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch's most popular Just Chatting content creators, currently ranked as the seventh most-watched English-speaking personality. The 21-year-old currently has 8,102,021 followers and averages over 47.3k viewers per stream.