5 most followed Twitch streamers affiliated with AMP

Arguably the hottest YouTube group in the industry right now, AMP (Any Means Possible) has gained an almost cult-like following thanks to the six streamers and YouTubers who comprise it. Founded by YouTuber-turned-Twitch streamer Din "Agent 00" in 2019, AMP has continued to experience unparalleled success thanks to its highly engaging content ranging from vlogs to creative challenges.

The group primarily consisted of four members at the time of its founding, which included Duke Dennis, Davis "ImDavisss," and Roberto "Fanum" alongside Din "Agent 00". This was followed by adding Chris "ChrisNxtDoor" and Twitch's crown prince Kai Cenat in mid-2020, out of which the latter's already influential presence as a content creator helped Any Means Possible gain immense popularity among the younger demographic of YouTube users.

By living in their own multi-million dollar house situated in Atlanta, Georgia, all AMP members collaborate regularly with each other, which has helped them grow at a staggering rate. This list delves into the popularity of these aforementioned AMP members on the basis of their streaming careers. However, not all AMP members are full-time streamers.

Kai Cenat and four other popular AMP Twitch streamers

5) Chrisnxtdoor

Starting off this list is potentially the most low-key member of the collective, Chris "Chrisnxtdoor." Despite starting his YouTube channel as early as 2013, Chris only decided to start streaming on the purple platform in August 2022. He has been silently growing his followership with his iconic Just Chatting, Music, and GTA V live streams despite having less than 365 days of streaming experience under his belt.

The 24-year-old currently has a respectable count of over 359K followers, which seems like a modest total when compared to his fellow brothers in AMP.

4) Agent 00

Credited by many sources to be the founder of AMP, Din "Agent 00" Muktar has been an active content creator since January 2013. While predominantly a YouTuber from the very start of his career, Agent 00 often dabbled with streaming his NBA 2K, Call of Duty, and Rainbow Six Siege content on Twitch as early as 2016.

Din decided to actively pursue a career as a streamer alongside his already successful YouTube empire in January 2022. Thanks to his captivating charisma and humorous nature alongside some truly generational NBA 2K content, the 26-year-old has amassed an impressive tally of over 1.1 million followers on Amazon's coveted streaming platform.

3) Fanum

Roberto "Fanum" recently made headlines after the 25-year-old was clipped having a physical altercation on stream with a fellow AMP member and the previous entry on this list, Agent 00. Despite this incident, Roberto remains to be one of the most beloved and charismatic members of the YouTube collective, boasting a total of over 2.5 million subscribers across three different YouTube channels.

Though many think of Roberto as a YouTuber through and through, Fanum first ventured into the digital by becoming a streamer on Amazon's coveted streaming platform. Roberto streamed sporadically between 2016-2019 before going full-time in March 2021. He currently has over 1.4 million followers on Twitch.

2) Duke Dennis

The second most popular AMP member on the purple platform is none other than Duke Dennis, with a respectable count of more than 1.6 million followers. Despite starting out as a streamer on Twitch as early as September 2017, Duke is yet to complete 365 days as an active streamer.

Despite his irregular streaming and upload schedule on Twitch and YouTube, respectively, Duke's Just Chatting, NBA 2K, and GTA V streams have helped him rake in over 4.18 million hours watched with just 588 hours of stream time.

1) Kai Cenat

Wrapping up this list, to no one's surprise, is Twitch's crown prince and the hottest property across the online live entertainment industry, Kai Cenat. The most recent addition to AMP's roster, Kai Cenat, has seen the individual success that can also be attributed to the sudden rise in popularity of the Atlanta-based YouTube collective.

Since his debut as a dedicated full-time streamer in February 2021, Kai Cenat has gone on to amass a mind-boggling total of more than 6.6 million followers on the purple platform. Since his disastrous PlayStation 5 giveaway, which ultimately led to him getting charged by the NYPD for inciting to riot, Kai recently broke his silence on the series of unfortunate events that led to over 65 people getting arrested.

At the time of writing, AMP has amassed a commendable count of over 4.22 million subscribers on Google's popular video-sharing platform, a figure that remains to grow with every video they upload. In spite of every AMP member possessing enough charisma to hold the room by their lonesome, it is their close-knit camaraderie that sets them apart from other YouTube collectives.