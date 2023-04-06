Kai Cenat squashes rumors of beef with Adin Ross, says they are both on good terms

Kai Cenat, a popular Twitch streamer, recently used his platform to dispel rumors of any beef between him and fellow streamer Adin Ross. These rumors began to spread after Adin reacted briefly to a fan-made list of streamers who had allegedly turned against him. This list included Kai, as well as other prominent streamers such as xQc, IShowSpeed, and YourRAGE.

However, Kai quickly set the record straight during a recent Twitch livestream. While speaking to his viewers, he revealed that Adin had personally texted him to let him know that they were on good terms and that there was no bad blood between the two content creators.

Kai Cenat reveals that he's speaking to Adin Ross every day, urges his fans to stop hating on him

Adin Ross recently stated that he would ride with some of his fellow streamers to the grave, indicating that he had a deep sense of loyalty and friendship with them. At the same time, Adin expressed a desire to receive the same level of love and loyalty in return. As of now, it's unclear which streamers Adin was referring to in his statement.

Naturally, Kai Cenat's name was thrown into the mix. However, Kai himself has denied any such problems, as he stated:

"Chat, as soon as this clip hit the internet, Adin texted me and said, 'There's a clip going around about you bro. You and I talk off stream all the time and you always checking up on me. Hope you're good, brother. A heart'."

Kai then read out his message:

"Yeah bro, I'm great. I was gonna call you about that, but you didn't say any specific names, so I couldn't be mad at it. Anyway, hope you're doing amazing, bro."

Kai revealed that he regularly checks on Adin as well as his other friends and that he deeply values their relationship. However, he also revealed that he and Adin are currently unable to stream together because Adin is banned on Twitch. Kai Cenat ended his statement about Adin Ross by urging his fans to stop hating on Adin because of a few controversies that have come up recently.

Another name that was mentioned in the list of streamers who had supposedly turned against Adin Ross was YourRAGE. Like Kai Cenat, YourRAGE responded to the situation as well.

YourRAGE revealed that although he and Adin generally talk to each other all the time, Adin hasn't been responding to his messages recently. He wished for his name to be kept out of the recent drama and stated that he didn't have any issues with Adin.

