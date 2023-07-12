Keemstar hints at possible RiceGum vs LeafyIsHere boxing match at KSI’s Misfits 008 event

Social media personality and content creator Daniel "Keemstar" has dropped a major hint involving a possible boxing match between Calvin "LeafyIsHere" and Bryan "RiceGum" in the upcoming KSI-run Misfits 008 Boxing event. Daniel revealed exclusive phone calls that suggest a brewing conflict between the two streamers, potentially leading to a showdown at the Misfits Boxing event.

On Twitter, Daniel shared a video explaining the situation. Currently, both RiceGum and LeafyIsHere are under contract with the streaming platform Rumble. However, the former has recently been unresponsive and unwilling to communicate with LeafyIsHere, causing the latter to express his frustrations publicly.

Keemstar releases a video explaining the situation

The video released by Keemstar starts with LeafyIsHere delivering a brief rant, hinting that RiceGum's actions have made him feel insecure about his Asian heritage despite the latter himself being Asian-American.

(Note: Leafy claims to be of Hong Kong descent)

LeafyIsHere further stated that RiceGum has been unresponsive to his phone calls and even owes him money, although this was possibly meant as a joke.

During a recent stream with Adin Ross, RiceGum openly expressed his lack of intention to rebuild a friendship with LeafyIsHere. Keemstar made a phone call to RiceGum and discussed the ongoing conflict, to which he expressed his openness to the idea of a fight against Leafy.

Keemstar took it further by contacting Leafy to relay RiceGum's message. Upon receiving the message, Leafy also expressed his willingness to fight with RiceGum and called him a "race traitor."

Although he mentioned that the fight between Leafy and RiceGum may not be officially sanctioned, he ended the video by dropping a hint for fans to keep an eye out for the Misfits 008 event scheduled to take place later this month (July 22).

Fans share their reactions

Fans have flocked to Daniel's Twitter video to express their reactions; many have called him out for stirring drama. Here are some notable reactions:

There has been no official statement from KSI or Mams Taylor, who are key operators of the Misfits boxing event, regarding the potential fight between Leafy and RiceGum. Meanwhile, KSI is in talks for a comeback to the ring, and discussions about a possible fight with Tommy Fury are ongoing.

