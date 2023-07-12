Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Keemstar hints at possible RiceGum vs LeafyIsHere boxing match at KSI’s Misfits 008 event

Keemstar hints at possible RiceGum vs LeafyIsHere boxing match at KSI’s Misfits 008 event

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Jul 12, 2023 11:26 GMT
Is RiceGum vs LeafyIsHere happening? (Image via Sportskeeda)
Is RiceGum vs LeafyIsHere happening? (Image via Sportskeeda)

Social media personality and content creator Daniel "Keemstar" has dropped a major hint involving a possible boxing match between Calvin "LeafyIsHere" and Bryan "RiceGum" in the upcoming KSI-run Misfits 008 Boxing event. Daniel revealed exclusive phone calls that suggest a brewing conflict between the two streamers, potentially leading to a showdown at the Misfits Boxing event.

On Twitter, Daniel shared a video explaining the situation. Currently, both RiceGum and LeafyIsHere are under contract with the streaming platform Rumble. However, the former has recently been unresponsive and unwilling to communicate with LeafyIsHere, causing the latter to express his frustrations publicly.

Keemstar releases a video explaining the situation

RiceGum vs Leafy 🥊 !! OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT! https://t.co/yeoD3RFBa2

The video released by Keemstar starts with LeafyIsHere delivering a brief rant, hinting that RiceGum's actions have made him feel insecure about his Asian heritage despite the latter himself being Asian-American.

(Note: Leafy claims to be of Hong Kong descent)

LeafyIsHere further stated that RiceGum has been unresponsive to his phone calls and even owes him money, although this was possibly meant as a joke.

youtube-cover

During a recent stream with Adin Ross, RiceGum openly expressed his lack of intention to rebuild a friendship with LeafyIsHere. Keemstar made a phone call to RiceGum and discussed the ongoing conflict, to which he expressed his openness to the idea of a fight against Leafy.

Keemstar took it further by contacting Leafy to relay RiceGum's message. Upon receiving the message, Leafy also expressed his willingness to fight with RiceGum and called him a "race traitor."

Although he mentioned that the fight between Leafy and RiceGum may not be officially sanctioned, he ended the video by dropping a hint for fans to keep an eye out for the Misfits 008 event scheduled to take place later this month (July 22).

Fans share their reactions

Fans have flocked to Daniel's Twitter video to express their reactions; many have called him out for stirring drama. Here are some notable reactions:

@KEEMSTAR winner gets dubz
@KEEMSTAR Bro hyped up a whole fight just to say they're not actually fighting they're just both going to watch Misfits 008
@KEEMSTAR Clearly a fake beef but it’ll be a funny fight to watch.
@KEEMSTAR My money on rice gum.
@KEEMSTAR Yes..... Love it 😀
@KEEMSTAR Im so invested… more than Trump vs DeSantis lol
@KEEMSTAR Leafy win
@KEEMSTAR Keem saying he was trying to make peace is the funniest thing I’ve ever heard 💀
@KEEMSTAR 1. This won’t happen 2. PR stunt for misfits lol

There has been no official statement from KSI or Mams Taylor, who are key operators of the Misfits boxing event, regarding the potential fight between Leafy and RiceGum. Meanwhile, KSI is in talks for a comeback to the ring, and discussions about a possible fight with Tommy Fury are ongoing.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...