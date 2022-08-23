“Kept f**king following us” - Mizkif shares an account of a stream sniper stalking the group in Camp Knut

Matthew "Mizkif" shared the troubling side of influencers doing IRL streams in his latest Twitch livestream. Speaking of the highly publicized Camp Knut, the OTK co-owner revealed that the group had to encounter a lot of stream snipers inside the gym.

Although there was security stationed outside, at the end of the day it was a public place and people with memberships were free to walk in which resulted in a lot of ogling and gazing.

Matthew recounted one particular man who kept stalking the group in the gym. Describing his peculiar actions, he said:

“Kept f**king following us.”

Mizkif gives his take on stream snipers at Camp Knut

Getting stalked by stream snipers is nothing new in the world of streamers. The same was the case with the Austin streamers during the recently concluded Camp Knut. Although the location of the training camp was not publicly revealed, over time, many viewers appeared to have discovered the gym the group were training at.

Speaking to his stream, Mizkif revealed that there was one particular guy who kept following the group every time they visited the gym. He said:

"I told him about 2 weeks ago 'Bro, stop following us man'...I told him, 'look I see that you are here every time, I see that every time we walk in, somehow you're here'..."

(Watch the final results of Camp Knut)

He further continued:

"We go at 7 at night, hey, you know, you're at 7 at night!...I even asked him, 'Bro why you're here at 7 at night' and he's like 'yeah man I just had a long day with my girlfriend'...and I'm like, 'now I know you're lying'..."

Matthew further continued:

"And he was actually in here today, and I told him, I'm like 'Bro, are you kidding me?'"

He went on to reiterate that he asked the stranger to stop following them once again. The streamer even revealed that the stalker tracked them to the gym "28 out of the 30 days."

Although Mizkif also added that he wasn't particularly intrusive and only tried to interact a few times, the experience was still sour and weird for the rest of the troops. He also disclosed that there were multiple members who had taken the membership just to see the streamers work out.

Fans react to Mizkif's stalker story

Fans were closely following the entire 30-day training regime, which was being livestreamed on the participants' respective channels. Some fans took it one step further by going to the gym itself. Reacting to the story, fans shared these comments under the YouTube clip:

Fans react to the story of the gym stalker (Image via OTKlips YouTube)

With Camp Knut now finally wrapped up, Mizkif took to Twitch to reveal the final results of the participants in a video uploaded yesterday. Lacari was voted as the winner of the entire computing with a landside margin of votes (48%).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan