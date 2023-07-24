"Kick has officially terminated Adin Ross’s $180M contract" - Streamer’s mysterious absence erupts meme-fest on Twitter

Kick streamer and internet personality Adin Ross has become the center of attention on the internet due to his recent unexplained and prolonged absence. Funnily enough, fans have taken to Twitter to troll him, suggesting that he might have been removed from his Kick deal due to being missing for over five days.

For those wondering, Adin, who streams pretty regularly, hasn't been on for nearly a week. On his Twitter accounts, he has been inactive since his last stream with Andrew Tate (on July 19, 2023). In light of his unexplained break, one fan jocularly stated:

"After disappearing for almost a week for the 5th time in the last 2 months, Kick has officially TERMINATED Adin Ross’s $180M contract."

When will Adin Ross return to streaming?

Adin Ross, known for taking unexplained breaks in the past, seems to be following a similar pattern this time as well, as he has been inactive on his channel for several days without providing any updates or explanations.

Adin Ross last appeared online on an Andrew Tate stream on July 19, where he was joined by Rangesh "N3on" (Kick streamer), Jake Paul (YouTuber and boxer), and Adam22 (Adult actor and YouTuber). Despite this recent stream, it seems other periods of inactivity on his channel have caught the attention of his fans and the internet in general.

Earlier this year, he experienced a similar period of inactivity during which he admitted to struggling with a brief addiction to lean, a cough syrup-based drug. He has, however, confessed to moving on from it.

In light of this, one fan jocularly suggested that the streamer may have been back to taking lean, explaining his prolonged absence from the internet. They wrote:

swarm  @xSwarmWZ @AdinUpdatess he onna lean run.. he’ll be back tomorrow around 7-8 est

Adin's sudden absence has sparked a flurry of responses from his fans. Despite the concern, the community's reaction has mostly been playful, as they anticipate his return shortly. Here are some of the notable responses:

In April, Adin publicly confessed his lean addiction, acknowledging that it severely impacted his mental and physical well-being. Lean, a recreational drug, is composed of cough syrup containing codeine and promethazine mixed with soda and candy. Read more about the story by clicking here.