Kick streamer Cuffem threatens to "purge" and "kill" HasanAbi amid Adin Ross copyright controversy

A clip of controversial Kick streamer Cameron Jordan, aka Cuffem, seemingly threatening "HasanAbi" Piker has gone viral on social media amid the copyright drama surrounding Adin Ross. For those out of the loop, the controversy gained momentum a couple of days ago when HasanAbi promised to pay legal fees for people looking to sue Ross for falsely claiming YouTube videos.

Here is the alleged clip of Cuffem playing music in the background while threatening HasanAbi:

For context, Cuffem is a long-time friend of Adin Ross, and the two have collaborated on streams in the past. In the clip, he can be heard saying:

"Hasan we're going to war! I swear on god we're going to purge your as* Hasan!"

Cuffem added:

"We are gonna kill you boy!"

"Absolutely unhinged": xQc reacts to Cuffem's threats after HasanAbi went after Adin Ross about copyright strikes

Cuffem's clip was widely shared on social media, with Twitch star xQc stumbling upon it during a reaction segment of his latest stream. He was initially shocked to see the title of the clip and could only say:

"Um, yo! Don't do that man. Yeah, don't do that."

After reading a bit more on the topic, xQc reached a verdict and strongly condemned the Kick streamer's actions, calling it unhinged:

"I mean, that's absolutely unhinged."

The clip of the Canadian streamer was also shared on the LivestreamFail subreddit and elicited quite a few responses before it was removed by mods.

Here are some general reactions with a comment from Ostonox, one of HasanAbi's editors, who noted how Kick seems to have very lax moderation policies.

Why did Cuffem threaten HasanAbi? A brief recap of the Adin Ross copyright drama

While the context for Cuffem's threat is not in the clip itself, the recent online spat between Adin Ross and HasanAbi over copyright strikes is believed to be the primary reason behind it.

The drama started when HasanAbi reacted to a clip where Adin Ross was making fun of copyright-claiming videos of smaller YouTubers who used clips from his stream.

Addressing Ross' comments, HasanAbi stated that he found that type of behavior abhorrent and revealed that one of his videos had also been claimed. He then talked about the possibility of suing Ross and offered to pay the legal fees for people who wanted to do it.

Poll : 0 votes