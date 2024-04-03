Kick streamer HSTikkyTokky says the viral McLaren 720S crash with General G was "just marketing"

Kick streamer and TikTok star Harrison "HStikkytokky" made headlines recently due to clips of his McLaren 720S crashing and resulting in one of his co-passengers and fellow creator, General G, being hospitalized. Despite the clip going viral, Harrison addressed the incident on Rangesh "N3on's" stream today (April 3), suggesting that the entire event was orchestrated and merely a rumor.

N3on, who is currently in Dubai streaming and vacationing, caught up with HSTikkyTokky, who is also in the city. During their conversation, N3on asked him about the viral crash. In response, Harrison simply said:

"That's just rumors. I just took advantage of it for marketing."

What happened to HSTikkyTokky's McLaren 720S? Streamer opens up about the incident

On March 25, a couple of clips went viral across X.com depicting HSTikkyTokky's McLaren 720S crashed by the side of the road. The crash site also showed his friend General G lying on the road, seemingly injured. Interestingly, the streamer himself was not visible at and around the crash site.

Despite the wreckage, Harrison never confirmed it happened despite the numerous circulating clips. He even made cryptic posts about not believing everything on the internet.

Watch the clip here:

Today, the streamer met up with N3on, who brought up the topic of the crash, stating:

"I'm so happy you crashed your car (jokingly)."

Harrison replied:

"I didn't. (After N3on responded, 'You didn't?') Nah, I didn't. That's just rumors on the internet. It's just rumored, yeah. I just took advantage of it for marketing."

N3on responded by stating:

"Yo, so you faked it like I do. Yo, W."

N3on, of course, is referring to his viral moment of faking his death as a child, which garnered significant attention on the internet due to his antics. Nonetheless, Harrison added:

"It's marketing. bro."

It's worth noting that hours after the viral clip of the crash circulated on X.com, HSTikkyTokky was seen sharing a screenshot of his and General G's latest song on the social media platform, suggesting that the entire incident might have been part of a marketing strategy.

This isn't the only controversy the streamer has found himself in. Around November 2023, he and Adin Ross were even swatted during a live stream from a gym. According to police, someone had called in stating that someone in the gym was holding a gun.