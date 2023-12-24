"Kidnapped random puppies and put them in horrible cages" - Netizen accuses MrBeast of "animal abuse" in his YouTube video

On December 23, 2023, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" uploaded a new video to his primary channel, in which he and his team rescued 100 abandoned dogs. The 15-minute feature was titled, I Rescued 100 Abandoned Dogs!, during which he sheltered the canines in a sanctuary. Providing more details about the effort, the Kansas native said:

"We're going to help over 100 different stray dogs finding a loving home. Something all of these dogs have in common is that - they were abandoned or rescued from kill shelters. Some of them would have even been dead by the time this video was uploaded. Which is why we brought all of them here to this massive dog sanctuary to get every one of them adopted."

Jimmy also explained how dog professionals helped him in his venture:

"And to show you how serious we're taking this video, we have an army of trainers, walkers, and even an entire team dedicated to giving the dogs scratches. Make sure they get lots of love. I want to the doggos happy."

While numerous netizens were delighted to see the YouTuber's philanthropic endeavor, some X (formerly Twitter) users were not. User @ThatVeganHealer shared a series of tweets and accused MrBeast of "animal abuse."

In one of the social media updates, @ThatVeganHealer claimed that the content creator "kidnapped random puppies" and added:

"Mr Beast just uploaded a video called, "I Adopted 100 Dogs!" - in which he kidnapped random puppies and put them in horrible cages for an extended amount of time."

"I will personally be sending a request to PETA to rightfully take the dogs away" - Netizen voices their displeasure with MrBeast rescuing 100 abandoned dogs

X user @ThatVeganHealer posted a thread of several tweets on December 23, 2023, expressing their displeasure with MrBeast's aforementioned YouTube video. It began with the following tweet, in which they accused the content creator of being an "animal abuser":

X user @ThatVeganHealer's tweets about the YouTuber 1/4 (Image via X)

After claiming that MrBeast "kidnapped random puppies," the netizen remarked that he was "using" the dogs for a "quick cash grab":

X user @ThatVeganHealer's tweets about the YouTuber 2/4 (Image via X)

The X user cited what their "sources" allegedly told them about the situation:

X user @ThatVeganHealer's tweets about the YouTuber 3/4 (Image via X)

User @ThatVeganHealer went on to say that they would be "sending a request to PETA," adding:

"I will personally be sending a request to PETA to rightfully take the dogs away since they are obviously being abused and exploited."

X user @ThatVeganHealer's tweets about the YouTuber 4/4 (Image via X)

"How are people upset at this" - Online community reacts to netizens criticising MrBeast

Hundreds of community members on X have commented on those criticizing the 25-year-old over his recent YouTube video. Some of the most pertinent reactions were along these lines:

At the time of writing, MrBeast had not responded to @ThatVeganHealer's allegations.