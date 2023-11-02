"Certain issues will never be 'handled' privately" - Rosanna Pansino explains why she "redacted" her apology to MrBeast

On November 2, 2023, YouTuber Rosanna Pansino announced that she had "redacted" her apology to Jimmy "MrBeast" following their recent controversy. For those unaware, on October 27, 2023, Pansino accused MrBeast of "lying and editing" her out of a video in which numerous prominent personalities participated. The video was titled Creator Games 3.

In a public statement, which has now been deleted, Pansino claimed:

"When the video was released, I was shocked, disappointed, and felt hurt. Mr. Beast (Jimmy) had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did. This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are 'authentic and real.'

"He edited the video to like the final three people were Larray, Logan Paul, and Zach King. The final three people were actually Zach, Quackity, and myself."

The drama continued as the YouTuber leaked a series of private conversations in which MrBeast reached out to her. She eventually apologized to the Kansas native on October 29, 2023, citing "thousands of death threats" as a contributing factor. She wrote:

"I would like to apologize to MrBeast. I should have expressed my feelings privately and handled things directly. I will be removing all of the posts where I talk about Creator Games and Jimmy. I will be honest in that the thousands of death threats I've received today are a contributing factor, but I do also sincerely hear the feedback from so many of you."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 2, 2023, Rosanna Pansino stated that she has decided to "redact" her apology due to "new information and development behind the scenes." She added:

"I redact my apology to MrBeast of not settling things privately. Based on recent new information and developments behind the scenes, I have learned that certain issues will never be "handled" privately, they will only be dismissed or covered up privately."

"You should really hire a PR guy" - Netizens react to Rosanna Pansino redacting her apology to MrBeast

Rosanna Paniso's tweet continued with her "promising" not to release an "ill-timed" music video. Claiming that she was "learning to find her voice," the YouTuber remarked:

"Moving forward, I do promise not to drop an ill-timed music video (completely poor timing, my bad) and will word things more clearly in the future (never my intention to downplay anyone's experiences). I am just learning to find my own voice and to be a safe space for others."

The post with the new development in the controversy has elicited over 455 comments in just a couple of hours. According to X user @Technicals_, not everything has to be made public:

Another community member suggested that Pansino settle the matter privately with MrBeast:

Meanwhile, user @ApolloandFrens believed that the 38-year-old YouTuber needed to hire a public relations professional. They added:

"You should really hire a PR guy, you ain't built for this. Also *retract."

MrBeast has not responded to Rosanna Pansino "redacting" her apology. It remains to be seen what he has to say about the development.