What are the accusations against MrBeast? Rosanna Pansino's claims explored

YouTuber and TV personality Rosanna Pansino recently made a series of allegations against popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast." She took to her Twitter account on October 27 to share a detailed message explaining how she believed she was unfairly denied a third-place victory in a competition organized by Jimmy.

In December 2021, Rosanna Pansino participated in the Creator Game 3 hide-and-seek competition. She revealed that she had initially secured the third-place position. However, in the edited video, she was allegedly substituted with fellow YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul, who was discovered before her in the footage. She wrote:

"While I was still hiding they announced that they had found Logan Paul. I couldn't believe I outlasted him. He is a fierce competitor. It was getting late (we filmed 24 hours straight) and they eventually offered me money to come out of hiding and quit."

Rosanna Pansino accuses MrBeast of rigger her of a top 3 finish (Image via X)

"I was really hurt by the editing decisions you made": Rosanna Pansino reveals private DMs with MrBeast

Significant developments have transpired since the initial story, where Rosanna Pansino accused MrBeast of manipulating the video. Today (October 28), she shared a few screenshots of her private conversations with him. As per the chat logs, it's evident that Jimmy is willing to engage in a phone conversation to discuss the matter. In one of the messages, he wrote:

"Obviously, I wasn't trying to make you look bad! Just give me a time we can chat, I'm not mad or anything just want to help."

Rosanna responded by stating:

"Why did you lie? Why did you say in the video that you found Logan literally one minute before Zach? I outlasted Logan and was proud of what I accomplished. It actually built some confidence in myself that wasn't there before."

Rosanna shares private conversations on X (Image via Drama Alert/X)

It appears that Rosanna is not the only content creator who expressed dissatisfaction with the way a YouTube video turned out a couple of years ago. Mexican Minecraft YouTuber Alex "Quackity" also disclosed that he did not receive an accurate outcome in the competition. He said:

"So, I ended up being in third place because they found me. But Larray was in that video, and Larray was asleep. So I was technically second place. I was second place in that video."

Expand Tweet

Rosanna has further claimed that other creators have approached her to share their own experiences of feeling wronged by MrBeast. However, she did not disclose specific details about who these creators were or which video they were referring to:

"Based on several messages I've received from other large creators, the same (and worse) has been done to them too."

Rosanna reveals that other creators have got in touch with her (Image via X)

Apart from the private messages, MrBeast has not made any statements about the situation. The future development of the story is still uncertain, and it remains to be seen how it will unfold from this point forward.