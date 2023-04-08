Is Dream kickboxing Quackity? Fans go crazy as Minecraft star announces a surprise event

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" has caused a stir among his fan base by casually disclosing that he will kickbox fellow creator Alexis "Quackity." The announcement was made on his alternate Twitter account, where he stated that the fight would take place in Los Angeles at 5 PM CST on April 8, and limited tickets would be made available soon. Despite the declaration, the claim's legitimacy remains doubtful, as the YouTuber is known for sending out prank tweets. It remains to be seen if he indeed plans to confront Quackity physically.

dream @dreamwastaken I am kick boxing Quackity tomorrow, live, Saturday the 8th, in LA, at 5PM CST



limited pop-up ticket info later tonight I am kick boxing Quackity tomorrow, live, Saturday the 8th, in LA, at 5PM CSTlimited pop-up ticket info later tonight

Dream wants to kickbox Quackity, fans react

It would be safe to say that Dream has made a name for himself exclusively in the virtual world, and his influence and success within the Minecraft community stems from his gaming skills and online personality rather than from the ring.

Quackity has yet to comment on Clay's tweet regarding the kickboxing contest, raising doubts about the event's credibility.

Still, the tweet about a prospective kickboxing contest elicited a flurry of responses from fans and followers, with many expressing enthusiasm at the thought of witnessing the two Minecraft developers square off.

Some also expressed their surprise at seeing the unusual tweet from Clay. Here are some of the top reactions:

Pili Dtowncat @Dtowncat_ @dreamwastaken This was an interesting notification to get at 4am i had to read it twice o_O @dreamwastaken This was an interesting notification to get at 4am i had to read it twice o_O

Fans continued questioning whether Clay's tweet about the kickboxing match was severe. Unfortunately, there is no clear answer, and fans will have to wait and see if he provides any updates on the potential event:

Some fans jokingly asked if fellow Minecraft streamer Tommy "TommyInnit" would serve as the referee for the kickboxing match:

This user, however, thinks George "GeorgeNotFound" would be a better fit as an adjudicator:

Another user speculated that Dream's tweet about the kickboxing match may have been a prank played by one of his housemates, either George or Sapnap, who may have secretly used Clay's phone to post the tweet:

billie @ashhastea @dreamwastaken ik two ppl in his proximity who might've stolen his phone to do this so which one was this @dreamwastaken ik two ppl in his proximity who might've stolen his phone to do this so which one was this

Some fans joked that the kickboxing match could decide who gets the first bilingual Minecraft server, referencing Quackity's recent announcement of the QSMP:

jordyn:) @___jrdn_ @dreamwastaken is this abt who actually has the first multilingual smp?? @dreamwastaken is this abt who actually has the first multilingual smp??😭

This speculation highlights the versatility of Minecraft as a platform for creating engaging and entertaining content, whether through gameplay, collaborative projects, or other creative endeavors.

Quackity is also a long-time member of the Dream SMP. Hence, it won't be the most surprising thing in the world if the duo collaborates on something related to Minecraft rather than engaging in a physical contest.

Whether Dream and Quackity fight, the online community will have the opportunity to watch other creators step into the boxing ring this month. Following the success of the first Creator Clash in May 2022, the highly anticipated event is set to return on April 15, 2023, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes