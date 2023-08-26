"Kinda average" - Adin Ross's new custom chain allegedly worth $1.5m, fans aren't impressed

A recent Twitter post revealed that Adin Ross spent $1.5m on a new “AR” chain from Haimov Jewelers. While the piece is incredibly huge and certainly impressed his viewers with its style and look, not everyone feels the same. The reaction from his fans ranges from some saying he was ripped off, that it looks awful, or that he could have got the same piece for a significantly lower price from another jeweler.

Not everyone made fun of Adin Ross for his new jewelry, but quite a few people weren’t very impressed by his new pendant from Haimov. Here’s what the fans think of the Kick streamer’s latest addition to his collection.

Some fans loved the new pendant, but not everyone was on the same page (Image via Twitter/Random01

“Kinda average tbh”

Adin Ross fans react to his new “AR” chain seemingly worth $1.5m

While Adin Ross’ latest video is about being trained by Ryan Garcia, the Adin Reports Twitter offered something else. According to the Twitter account, the Kick streamer purchased a chain and pendant for $1.5m from Haimov Jewelers. It is a massive pendant with his initials, “AR.” It appears to be platinum and diamond, and the video showed off the front and back.

Not all the replies disliked the new chain. Some approved of the look (Image via Twitter)

A few members of his fanbase thought the pendant looked sharp, complimenting the piece of jewelry the streamer reportedly purchased recently. Unfortunately, not everyone agreed on this front.

Commenters also wondered why he'd get something like this when he allegedly doesn't like this kind of jewelery (Image via Twitter)

A few Twitter users wondered what happened to Adin Ross allegedly saying he didn’t want to wear flashy jewelry and diamonds anymore.

Quite a few Twitter users felt Adin was scammed (Image via Twitter)

Others were more openly disrespectful, saying the controversial streamer was ripped off and that other jewelers could have created this piece for significantly less. Some highlighted prices in the 100K-350K range when it came to what it was actually worth.

Adin himself has yet to post the chain on his personal social media, nor has it appeared in a livestream. While many aren’t impressed or think he overpaid, it appears to be the latest addition to the streamer’s collection. You can read more about his recent interaction with Floyd Mayweather here.