"Kinda weird Igrexion got that much more HP than Scorpion": Data miner reveals hit points of Lost Ark guardians

One of the foremost things to do in Lost Ark is to participate in raids and take on the guardians. These raids not only serve as end-game content, but they drop valuable rewards. These rewards are crucial for game progress and help players level up.

Raids are available for different difficulties, each having its guardian to defeat. One of the most crucial pieces of information is knowing the HP of each guardian to strategize properly. While there's no direct way of knowing it, data mining has revealed the HPs of several guardians.

Guardian Raids are one of the many things that players can engage with in Lost Ark. As stated above, these raids are far from ordinary, and the tasks require greater coordination and ploy. Many important factors are required to defeat a guardian, and mastering them can reduce the daily grind. HP is always a piece of important information as it states the approximate amount of required damage.

Data miner gives details about guardian HPs in Lost Ark

Earlier on April 6, Reddit user u/Shalzuth posted a comprehensive list of data mined results related to guardians in Lost Ark. The list contains the HPs of several guardians that are present in the game.

The list also gives up the scaled-up value when players take on them in squads. The numbers seem quite the expected ones barring a few.

Disclaimer: Click on the preview link to view the HP numbers of the guardians.

It should be noted that all the values stated in the post are data mined and not put out by Amazon Games. So there could always be a chance that the HPs could be different from what's in the actual game. However, one player stated the reliability of u/Shalzuth when it comes to data mined information.

Considering the one-player HP, Igrexion has the highest one with 66,226,876 HP in-game. However, players don't face too many challenges in combating it.

Some players stated that Igrexion's HP is greater than that of Scorpion. Others added that despite Igrexion's HP, it stands as an easy target most times.

Lava Chromanium's HP also surprised a few. The main rationale behind that could be its movesets. Once players get the hang of things, Lava Chromanium's attacks can be predicted and easily countered.

A curious point was raised about the minuscule gap between the HPs of T2 and T3 guardians. T3 content has been in a spot of bother with the introduction of the recent Argos Raids. The vast majority felt that the timing of the addition was off, and it suited only the pay-to-win players.

With Valtan's upcoming entry, it will be interesting to see how the state of Lost Ark evolves in the coming days. Also, with the information about HP, players will be able to plan better regarding the type of builds and strategies they want to pursue.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu