An old clip of Warzone streamer TheDannyHammer dislocating his leg while playing Call of Duty Warzone has gone viral on Twitter after esports personality Jake Lucky shared the news recently.

The clip shows the relatively small streamer raging at his teammate after dying in-game with a lot of enthusiasm and has gone viral, having accrued hundreds of thousands of views hours after it was posted.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Streamer dislocates his knee while playing Call of Duty Streamer dislocates his knee while playing Call of Duty https://t.co/u3CbpIXKpQ

After learning that the streamer has made a full recovery, a plethora of jokes started rolling in, with one Twitter user making a hilarious comparison of his condition by being knocked in-game, saying:

"Knocked crawling irl."

“I broke my f*cking leg!”: Twitch streamer TheDannyHammer dislocated his leg while streaming Warzone

Multiplayer video games are known to induce a lot of frustration in players when things don't go their way. Breaking controllers, mouse, or keyboards are commonplace for players prone to rage. Losing one's cool while streaming is doubly frustrating, considering the player is on full display to the wider world.

While some smash things, yell, or even rage-quit, TheDannyHammer's predicament fell into a unique category: getting physically hurt while playing Warzone.

As a battle royale experience, it can be pretty annoying when fellow teammates do not follow sound game plans, and that is precisely how the streamer started raging. As one of the last two teams left in the game, the decision to rush a team that was one man down is quite a sound strategy and is exactly what he was asking his friend to do:

"No, push in while they are fighting."

TheDannyHammer rushed in before being gunned down by the sole opponent standing between them and victory. But alas, his friend didn't follow him, and the streamer jumped up from his chair to react vehemently against his teammate:

"Oh get him Steve, he is the last one! Live ping , kill him Steve... No! Why didn't you push with me, it was a two on one!"

This was when the mishap took place as the streamer sank to the ground in pain, shouting:

"I broke my f*cking leg! Oh my god, it's f*cking broken. Ah sh*t, oh f*ck..."

Twitter reactions

As the old clip went viral, numerous jocular comments filled the replies:

Hardwired07 @Hardwired07 @JakeSucky



CANCELLED HIS SLIDE @dannywoz I guess you can say his knee....CANCELLED HIS SLIDE @JakeSucky @dannywoz I guess you can say his knee....CANCELLED HIS SLIDE https://t.co/aC8SLT0Rgc

Exxistence 🫠 @Exxistenxe @JakeSucky @dannywoz Imagine losing a 2v1 for game and then dislocating your knee after @JakeSucky @dannywoz Imagine losing a 2v1 for game and then dislocating your knee after

LazyOhJohnny @JohnnyLazyBravo @JakeSucky The irony of the whole sequence is too much @dannywoz My man dislocated his knee on base during Military appreciation Month,The irony of the whole sequence is too much @JakeSucky @dannywoz My man dislocated his knee on base during Military appreciation Month, 😭 The irony of the whole sequence is too much https://t.co/hAT6ZLPe3Y

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky @MLozada @dannywoz He’s in the navy, he tells me his boys have not given him an easy time lol @MLozada @dannywoz He’s in the navy, he tells me his boys have not given him an easy time lol

After Jake Lucky revealed that the streamer was in the military, TheDannyHammer revealed some more details from his experience post-dislocation, including the reaction of his commanding officers:

"The CO showed his kids and told them they weren’t allowed to play COD anymore."

TheDannyHammerTTV @dannywoz @MLozada @JakeSucky Bro we had to do an injury report thing 🤣 whole command saw it and the CO showed his kids and told them they weren’t allowed to play COD anymore 🤣 @MLozada @JakeSucky Bro we had to do an injury report thing 🤣 whole command saw it and the CO showed his kids and told them they weren’t allowed to play COD anymore 🤣

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



Catch him here to make his day lol: I am happy to report that @dannywoz is going to have a full recovery, but buckled under the pressure this timeCatch him here to make his day lol: twitch.tv/thedannyhammer I am happy to report that @dannywoz is going to have a full recovery, but buckled under the pressure this time Catch him here to make his day lol: twitch.tv/thedannyhammer https://t.co/TktUgkzTma

Thankfully, TheDannyHammer appears to have fully recovered and continues streaming on Twitch.

