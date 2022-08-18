"This app doesn't work": Knut annoyed with Twitch app prior to having an interview with them

Norwegian streamer and bodybuilder Knut was seen criticizing the Twitch app on iOS after it failed to activate a Text-to-Speech comment from his chat. Furthermore, he revealed that he had a meeting with Twitch representatives scheduled on Friday (19 August) and had encountered such a frustrating issue the day before that meeting.

He has been conducting a training camp in Austin, Texas, with major streamers such as Mizkif, Esfand, Cyr, and Tectone. The "Camp Knut" training camp, a 30-day program, is currently in progress and should end later this month.

Speaking to his Twitch chat, he expressed his frustration about the dysfunctional Twitch app on his phone as he exclaimed:

"This app doesn't work!"

Knut left frustrated at the iOS Twitch app

In a stream uploaded yesterday, the IRL streamer was seen returning from a haircut, which he also livestreamed for his viewers. While inside his car, the content creator was left bemused by the malfunctioning Twitch app on his phone. He also mentioned that he has a scheduled meeting with one of the officials from Twitch:

"I am having an interview with... I think I'm doing on, uh, Friday... So, they want to have a call with me upfront"

Upon being asked by a viewer to turn on the Text-to-Speech (TTS) feature on his stream, a disgruntled Knut responded:

"This app doesn't work! This app doesn't work!"

(Timestamp: 3:48:12)

The TTS feature is a widget in the Twitch app that allows the streamer to listen to particular comments or messages from viewers along with their donations. For some reason, the Norwegian was unable to switch it on his phone due to some glitch from Twitch's end.

He then stated that he plans to visit Esfand and ask for a different device, which would allow him to turn on the TTS service. He said:

"We need to get to Esfand and get the TTS phone... Okay"

Fans share their opinion on the TTS service

Fans shared their reaction to the streamer's complaints regarding the workability of the feature on iOS devices. Many added that the TTS widget has encountered glitches on Apple devices previously, with Androids being better in this department. Here are some of the reactions that were shared under the YouTube clip:

Fans react to Knut's frustration with Twitch's TTS feature (Image via Sportskeeda)

After completing this training camp in Austin, the 34-year-old is expected to fly out to Los Angeles to organize a similar camp there for LA-based streamers like Ludwig and HasanAbi.

