"F***ing cheating on your diet": Knut gets disgruntled after seeing Rich Campbell cheat on his diet

With Camp Knut in full swing, all its participants have been under strict diet and exercise plans. However, streamer Rich Campbell was caught trying to eat junk food items that are strictly prohibited. In a recent livestream by Vincent "Cyr", it was discovered that Rich had been cheating on his diet by eating chocolate inside their pantry closet. Unfortunately for the OTK co-owner, he was caught red-handed by Nmplol.

The hilarious clip quickly made the rounds and finally reached Knut, who responded by saying:

"F***ing cheating on your diet!"

Knut vows to make Rich Campbell work on his rest day

Knut, a popular Norwegian streamer and bodybuilder, has taken full responsibility for the fitness plans of all involved streamers. He provided diet plans and exercise routines for each and every participant of the training camp. However, Rich Campbell seems to have faltered in the second week of training after being caught eating sweets during a livestream.

According to the video, he appeared to have snuck inside a pantry closet and ate some chocolate. Upon being discovered in his act of gluttony, he quickly became animated and cried out:

"No, no, no, no, no, no..."

(Timestamp: 1:17:15)

As the pantry door was opened to reveal Rich Campbell inside with chocolate, a shocked Cyr exclaimed:

"Oh, my god..."

Soon enough, their Norwegian trainer was made aware of the incident and was not pleased with Rich's actions. He went on to say:

"I know Rich has eaten chocolate, I have the picture. Rich, send this message to him, Rich, tomorrow, it will be 2 hours of cardio on your off-day, okay?"

It remains to be seen how Rich will deal with the situation when he is eventually confronted by Knut at their gym in Austin.

Fans react to the comical incident

Loyal fans of all the streamers involved have been following the events of the training camp religiously since Day 1. In fact, the complete process is being streamed live to the audience through the various OTK members' channels. Shown below are some of the comments on the video that showed Rich Campbell cheating on his diet:

Fans react to Rich cheating on his diet (Image via El Pepegarino/YouTube)

Unfortunately for Rich, there is still a fair amount of time left in the 30-day Camp Knut, with only about a week and a half completed so far. All the participants, including Mizkif, Esfand, Cyr, Tectone, and nmplol are believed to have made considerable progress. As of now, it remains to be seen who goes the furthest and ultimately reaches their goals.

