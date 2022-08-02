"I will see you in court": Rich Campbell lashes out at Mizkif after being exposed for cheating on his diet

Rich Campbell and fellow OTK creators have been doing a course under the Norwegian bodybuilder and streamer Knut. The one-month program is supposed to help them get into better shape. However, proceedings took a hilarious turn after Mizkif exposed his friend for cheating on his diet. He informed Knut that Rich had already devoured a pizza, and therefore went off-schedule.

The streamer, who was not present during the revelation, tweeted out against the allegations, deeming everything as lies. He playfully threatened to take Mizkif to court, tweeting:

Rich lashing out on Twitter (Image via Rich Campbell/Twitter)

"I'm getting slandered": Mizkif throws Rich Campbell under the bus at Camp Knut

Through a carefully thought-out training routine and diet, Camp Knut's one-month fitness retreat enables participants to regain their vigor. It has become quite popular with viewers and has a beneficial effect on the participants. Suffice to say, under the tutelage of Norwegian bodybuilder and streamer Knut, the Austin streamers are gradually heading towards their health goals.

Which is why the banter was hilarious to a lot of people, and made Rich lash out at Mizkif when he told everyone about his pizza eating habits. As they were starting their workout, Cyr entered with a text from Rich accusing them of lying about his eating habits. He further revealed his plans to get a pizza:

"I literally didn't cheat on the diet and I am getting slandered. F*** all of you. Didn't eat my fair foods [sic] while back in New York last time, I am going to Joe's Pizza right now."

Mizkif, however, came to the fore and took it upon himself to dissect his fellow streamer's text:

"Okay, let me translate that. I already had Joe's Pizza this morning. I did cheat on my diet. Now, I'm going to go get more Joe's Pizza."

He further explained how this is a part of Campbell's personality:

"Rich plays a part... Rich's really good at making sure everyone is okay with him."

Twitter reactions from the incident

Mizkif's allegations reached Rich Campbell, with the latter promptly responding:

"F**K MIZKIF THIS IS DEFAMATION I WILL SEE YOU IN COURT"

Mizkif turned the threat on its head and left a cheeky riposte:

"What the food court?"

Fans got into the banter, teasing Campbell by asking if he had pizza. To everyone's surprise, even Knut replied to the thread:

Joe's Pizza is a very famous pizzeria in NYC, so it is quite understandable that Rich Campbell gave in to the temptations. As fans pointed out, he just needs to work extra hard at Camp Knut to make up for the calories.

