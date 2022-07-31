“He’s walking away, standing on his phone” - Knut calls out EsfandTV for not putting 100% at Camp Knut

Camp Knut is in full swing, and on the eighth day, Twitch streamer Knut provided his opinion on One True King (OTK) co-founder EsfandTV's performance at the gym.

As Knut and fellow content creator Wake Wilder took a break from working out to rate how the participants of Camp Knut were performing and improving, the American streamer asked the Norwegian bodybuilder to rate EsfandTV's performance.

The latter ended up rating EsfandTV's performance at 2/10 and reasoned by saying that he was not pushing himself to the fullest and said:

"He hasn't done s**t, he's walking away, standing on his phone using way too much time."

Knut calls out EsfandTV for not pushing himself and trying hard at Camp Knut

Several prominent streaming personalities like Matthew "Mizkif", Lacari, Tectone, Vincent "Cyr", and Eric "Erobb221" got together on the eighth day of Camp Knut and spent hours training rigorously.

At the two-hour mark of the IRL livestream, Wake Wilder sat down with Knut to analyze and see which all content creators have been improving their fitness regime.

Timestamp: 02:05:49

After praising Mizkif's workout intensity and rating it at 9/10 and Erobb221 at 6/10, it was EsfandTV's turn to get rated. Wake Wilder posed the following question to him:

"All right, Esfand?"

Knut did not hesitate and rated the OTK member at 2/10. Wake Wilder was taken aback and laughed upon hearing how low the bodybuilder had rated EsfandTV and asked:

"Can you... can you explain?"

Knut explained his rationale by stating that he felt EsfandTV was not giving his 100% at the streamer fitness camp and that he often walked away from working out and was constantly on his phone. He added more by saying:

"Not pushing him to the extent I've tried him to do."

Wake Wilder then responded:

"He seems like a man with conviction, all right? He knows what his body can do right now, so he thinks, but..."

The workout rating for EsfandTV came to a close when Knut provided his final thoughts and said:

"It's true, but still, the effort level is two, even compared to the others. I will not sugarcoat anything."

Fans react to Knut's critical rating of EsfandTV at Camp Knut

The livestreaming moment was one of the top posts on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, and more than 640 fans reacted. Several Redditors commended Knut for being brutally honest in sharing his viewpoints:

Some users claimed that EsfandTV had been banning viewers for seemingly calling him out during gym streams:

Redditors took the opportunity to joke about it by stating that Knut will soon be banned from EsfandTV's Twitch chat room:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Knut has become one of the most-watched streamers on the livestreaming platform. Over the past few days, the Twitch content creator has received more than 4,200 subscribers and gained well over 33.7k followers.

