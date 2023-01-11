Knut reacts to Mizkif denying taking steroids

After a recent gym fail clip of Mizkif went viral, Knut released his reaction to the former's steroid allegations from last week. The OTK founder was accused of taking performance-enhancement drugs in light of his recent transformations.

Knut Spildrejorde, the popular Norwegian bodybuilder cum Twitch streamer, has previously reacted to the allegations made on Reddit and other social media websites during December. The streamer revisited the issue when Mizkif himself responded on a livestream.

"It's not like he has been growing like a beast": Knut comments on Mizkif and steroids situation

Mizkif has been mired in controversy since the CrazySlick incident and has been on a break for the last few months. Internal investigations have since reported that the streamer was not at fault.

The content creator has been associated with gym and bodybuilding for quite some time and was part of the hit Twitch series Camp Knut, along with fellow OTK members Esfand, Erobb221, and Rich Campbell.

He has been getting a lot of flak for the recent transformation of his physique, with many accusing him of taking steroids. In a 16-minute long video uploaded to YouTube today, taken from a stream dated January 2, 2023, Knut categorically laughed away when Mizkif responded to the allegations.

The OTK co-founder denied taking steroids, explaining that Redditors claiming otherwise were pushing a rumor. He stated:

"There are rumors that I am on steroids. There are rumors that I am called ‘Roidkif’ now."

The streamer flat-out denied taking steroids:

“People think I’m on steroids. It’s a very talked about thing that I am on roids. No I am not on roids but there are conversations about it and there is a Reddit post about it.”

At around the 10-minute mark of the video, Knut reacts to the Austin streamer taking off his shirt to prove that he wasn't taking steroids. Here's what the fitness expert had to say:

"He looks way better than what he looked before Camp Knut. It's not bad at all, but its not like, 'Oh my f*king god, he has been growing like a beast!' No, he has been losing a lot of fat."

Praising his work, the Norwegian conceded that Mizkif looked good but refused to state that he had undergone a massive transformation as per the allegations. In fact, he categorically refutes an audience member's message about flared-up gyno (a symptom of taking steroids) by saying:

"'Gyno would flare up.' You think so? It doesn't look like he has any gyno."

Here are some of the comments under the video discussing the issue. A few fans had elaborate defenses against the allegations too:

For those unaware, the highly popular Camp Knut hosted on Mizkif's channel was an immense success as the European streamer and bodybuilder came to Austin, Texas, for a curated health and fitness session with numerous content creators. Here are the winners of the camp.

