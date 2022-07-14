Korean streamer ruruflower breaks down after winning $1.5 million lottery live on Twitch

A Korean streamer named ruruflower recently cried tiers of joy on her stream after finding out she won 2 billion Won or $1.5 million in lottery. She was overjoyed after winning the money and couldn't keep it together as she realized the magnitude of the event.

ruruflower is an up-and-coming streamer from South Korea and the lottery win understandably means a lot to her. She started her Twitch journey in 2020 and has almost 12K followers, with an average viewership of 147 according to Twitch Tracker.

"It's going to be crazy": Korean florist has an emotional reaction after winning a lottery on stream

ruruflower's winnings, when converted into US dollars, come to roughly $1.5 dollars, $1,532,343.94 to be exact. With so much money, her reaction was completely justified. The story was even picked up by numerous media outlets.

The streamer is also a florist by profession and has an Instagram profile showcasing her products on stream. The shop is called Reuvan Flower (르반플라워) in Seoul, South Korea. The beautiful moment when she won the prize was captured on her stream as she became quite hysterical while showing the scratch card to the viewers.

The Twitch stream from July 13 was covered in an MSN article which recorded her reaction. They verified that the ticket certified the winner of the lottery will bag 2 billion won. When she revealed the winning ticket, ruruflower was ecstatic and cried out:

"What do I do?! I actually won! Look at this!! How about it!?! It's going to be crazy!"

She went on to talk about how difficult her streaming career had been, describing days when she would not even get a single donation:

"There were a lot of times when I didn't get a donation a day, but I did it for 10 hours because it was fun."

The florist was also practical about the prize and quickly calculated how much she would get in hand after paying tax:

"If I take the tax off the winning amount, I think I'll get about 1 billion in the first half."

Reddit reacts to Korean streamer's winning lottery

It is not easy to win a big lottery, and as luck would have it, it is even rarer for someone to win it while livestreaming. Many Redditors were jealous of ruruflower, commending on her "streamer's luck":

Many felt that she had made a mistake by spreading the news by livestreaming it. But as a few people have pointed out, there is no legal danger of her losing her winnings. A couple of people thought it would have been better if she remained anonymous for the sake of maintaining healthy relations with peers:

All in all, it was a very happy day for ruruflower and judging by her reaction, she regularly dabbles in similar contests and Lady Luck smiled upon her at last. The genuine reaction to the news indicates how much the win means to her.

