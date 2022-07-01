Korean Twitch streamer is given the shock of her life as she receives $100k birthday donation

For streamers, streaming can be quite an exciting affair at times, and Korean Twitch streamer Sora certainly had a memorable moment. A viewer donated a staggering $100,000 on her birthday stream, leaving the Korean lost for words.

Sora is a relatively small streamer with less than 28k followers on Twitch. With an average viewership of around 327 according to Twitch Tracker, it is quite astonishing that a fan would donate such large amounts of money to her. As expected, the clip went viral with over seventy thousand views in just two days.

Twitch streamer Sora left baffled following the huge donation on birthday stream

The former K-Pop idol-turned-Twitch creator met OTK members when they visited Korea earlier this year. Sora is a small content creator and she mainly does "just chatting" streams. She occasionally plays a variety of video games such as Elden Ring and Rise of Kingdoms. Her Twitch page describes her as:

"I am Sora. I live in Seoul, Korea. I was a Kpop idol. Team name was 'BULLDOK' and 'PEACE' and I am a singer, model, streamer now. I can stream everything what I want! Just Chatting, Singing, Dancing, Gaming, Traveling, Cooking, Art, Cat CCTV and so on."

After the donation of 100K US dollars hit, Sora was left speechless as her viewers went wild. She appeared to be counting the number of zeroes in the donation before raising her eyebrows at the amount.

As she was stunned into silence, the Text to Speech from her donations started reading the message:

"Happy birthday to our hardest working, best singing, best dancing, most beautiful Sora!" All our lives are better for having your positive energy in it. Hope all of your dreams come true."

Clearly a huge admirer of Sora, the donor also offered suggestions on using the money. They urged the streamer to either set up a money deposit or go for leisurely activities such as having some good food and clothing:

"This is for Jeonse and maybe some good food and cute outfits too."

Overwhelmed by this gesture, Sora had to hide her face as she cried tears of joy. The shock of receiving such generosity from someone on the internet left her needing some time to take some time to recover. She was even fanning herself to try and regain control of the situation.

Despite predominantly conversing in English, Sora could only express her joy in her native tongue for a while. She eventually exclaimed:

"I'm so hot right now!"

After regaining some composure, she expressed joy and gratitude towards the person by repeating the donation animation and saying in broken English:

"It's repeat time"

However, words failed her as she could only stare at the screen with her arms up in the air.

Reddit reacts to $100k donation

As the clip went viral, Redditors shared multiple opinions on the event. Many joked about becoming a Korean streamer, as if that could allow them to get rich. Some reckoned that the donor was probably a rich oil baron for donating such a huge amount of money.

Many got into a debate about the identities of such generous donors and speculated about their professions. An apparent Twitch manager opined:

Simping is inextricably linked to streaming culture, and for better or worse, it is here to stay. Many female streamers such as Pokimane have talked about the simp-culture in the past and she even capped her donations at $5 to avoid large donations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far