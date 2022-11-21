KSI announces his next opponent for January Misfits Boxing card

YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ "KSI" has finally made his next in-ring opponent known to fans. The Misfits Boxing event in January is set to headline both KSI and professional MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The duo was recently involved in a bust-up during the weigh-in event ahead of the recently concluded Misfits Boxing series 003.

The fight between the two has been a long time coming, according to many fans, due to their constant and regular skirmishes online. Their fight is confirmed to take place at the OVO Arena at Wembley on January 14.

Announcing the fight, KSI said:

"Time to shut D*ldo Danis up for good and add another infinity stone to my collection before the final snap."

The UK YouTuber sends shots directed at Dillon Danis (Image via Twitter)

KSI stepping up the difficulty by facing MMA professional Dillon Danis

After a long period of exchanging blows online, and more recently in Texas, Sidemen member KSI will take on Dillon Danis in the Misfits Series 004 in January. The duo was recently involved in a scuffle after the MMA fighter flicked off JJ's hat and hurled a cup of coffee at the latter. This led to a massive brawl during the event. Dillon was later escorted out of the premises for jeopardizing the weigh-in ceremony.

Both fighters have decided to take their animosity into the ring to settle their long-lasting beef.

What is the duo's record?

KSI has so far been involved in a total of five influencer boxing matches. His first match against Joe Weller, which the former won, is considered to be one of the bedrocks of influencer boxing.

He has since fought Logan Paul twice and beaten UK rapper Swarmz as well as Mexican professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda, taking his record to 4-0-1.

Dillon, on the other hand, has had two professional MMA bouts in 2018 and 2019 respectively. He won on both occasions. However, he hasn't fought in over three years.

Fans react to the fight card

After JJ's return to boxing earlier this year, fans have had their eyes glued to the influencer. With the January Misfits card beckoning, the fight between JJ and Dillon appears to be the one everybody is looking forward to. However, there have also been a few skeptics along the way.

Here are some of the reactions:

G.O.T Games @GOTGAMES_TB

You got this!! @KSI If anyone knows how to make a Dildo disappear... It's the Nightmare KSI!You got this!! @KSI If anyone knows how to make a Dildo disappear... It's the Nightmare KSI! You got this!! 💯✊

This could be the penultimate fight for JJ ahead of his final encounter with popular social media personality Jake Paul, his long-time internet nemesis.

