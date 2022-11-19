Massive brawl breaks out between KSI and Dillon Danis ahead of Misfits Boxing Series 3

UK YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ "KSI" and MMA fighter Dillon Danis engaged in a full-blown scrap during the weigh-in event ahead of Misfits Boxing Series 3. Both JJ and Dillon have been beefing up online over the past couple of months, hinting at a possible fight in the future.

The duo met each other in person for the first time in their careers during an interview session at the event. An altercation broke out after Dillon punched JJ while talking face-to-face, with security acting promptly to separate the duo. Following the brawl, JJ instructed security personnel to remove Dillon from the premises.

The video of the entire incident was filmed and posted on Twitter by DAZN Boxing:

A fight between KSI and Dillon Danis in the cards?

KSI recently revealed that he would unveil his next boxing opponent during the day of the Misfits Boxing 3 event. It is unlikely that Dillon will be the one he will mention since the former was urging the UK social media star to sign a contract during their face-to-face. It seems to indicate that there have been no formal talks between them.

Following the scrap, JJ took to Twitter to speak about the altercation. He said:

"You a whole b*tch @dillondanis"

He made a second tweet stating:

"I’m the wrong guy to f**k with @dillondanis"

Dillon is yet to make any comment regarding their scrap, however, he was seen retweeting the clip that was posted by DAZN Boxing.

Internet reacts to KSI and Dillon Danis' altercation

JJ, who was the promoter of the event, garnered a lot of attention following his skirmish with Dillon. Fans flooded Twitter with comments regarding the incident.

The following are some notable tweets:

Popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed reacted to the clip:

Longtime Logan-Paul-associate and YouTuber Mike Majlak also chimed in:

The Misfits Boxing Series 3 is set to take place on November 20. The Moody Center in Austin, Texas, was announced as the location of the fight. JJ also revealed that the event will not be pay-per-view.

When did the duo's internet beef start?

In September 2022, following JJ's return to boxing after a three-year hiatus, Dillon Danis posted tweets directed at both JJ and Logan Paul, claiming he could beat them.

In one instance, the Sidemen member made an informal bet with the MMA fighter, suggesting that that the loser must let the winner "shave his head."

ksi @KSI Dillon Danis @dillondanis what should be on the line if we fight you numpty? 🤔 twitter.com/KSI/status/157… what should be on the line if we fight you numpty? 🤔 twitter.com/KSI/status/157… Loser must let the winner shave his head in the ring after the fight. twitter.com/dillondanis/st… Loser must let the winner shave his head in the ring after the fight. twitter.com/dillondanis/st…

Not the only altercation involving Dillon Danis

Aside from the push-and-shove with JJ, Dillon was also seen getting engaged in a violent scrap outside the building with former Bellator fighter, Anthony Taylor.

Dillon was on the receiving end of a violent attack from Anthony. Not only did the two individuals exchange blows, but so did their entourage. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident.

